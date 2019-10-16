Place it at a distance of 14.5 inches from the wall, and you’ll have a 120” 4K UHD screen, HDR and HLG compatible with 87% DCI-P3 color space and Dolby Digital 2.0. Discover the Optoma CinemaX P1.

Your next TV set may not be a TV at all, but a projector. Unveiled at CES 2019, and now available, the Optoma CinemaX P1 laser projector is designed to change the way people watch TV and films. Capable of reproducing the Rec.709 colour gamut, the international HDTV standard to guarantee accurate reproduction of cinematic colour exactly as the director intended, the CinemaX P1 aims to take the place of your TV. You just need to have a wall, a wall big enough to use as the center of your home theater.

A big wall is all you need to get the most of the new product from Optoma. You see, the CinemaX P1 laser projector can project on a 100″ 4k screen and needs only a distance of a few inches from the wall. The ultra-short-throw technology that uses reflected light for projection is applied to replace traditional large screens and eliminate the injury that the backlight panel brings about directly to the user and minimize the eyestrain after watching TV for hours. The simple and elegant design language matches with the home environment and creates a projector that is not set up as a device but a decoration in the modern living space.

A 4K HDR compatible media player included

In fact, the CinemaX P1 laser projector can not only be used to view movies, TV and more, it can also be used to create a personalised digital wall of tailored information. Using the Optoma connect app you can schedule the projector to display the weather, videos and social media feeds. You can even schedule it to turn on at set times or wake you up naturally to a calming and relaxing playlist.

The Optoma CinemaX P1 laser projector is more than a projector that offers 4K UHD digital cinema quality images in a sleek space-saving form factor, thanks to the design of the ultra short throw laser. Incorporating a built-in soundbar powered by NuForce with Dolby Digital support, and the latest smart home features including voice control, IFTTT and a 4K HDR compatible media player, this powerful entertainment system provides accurate, true to life colour reproduction and incredible audio – perfect for recreating the ultimate big-screen experience at home. So when you come home with the results of your latest shoot you can be sure to reproduce them as intended.

Instant out-of-the-box cinematic experience

Unveiled at CES 2019, the projector was also well received in Europe, under another designation. Kishan Mistry, Product Manager at Optoma said: “Following the hugely positive response at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, Optoma has now launched the highly anticipated and award-winning smart home entertainment laser projector – UHZ65UST. Awarded ‘Best New Short Throw Projector Product for the Home’ from rAVe at ISE 2019, we’re excited to release the UHZ65UST for sale.”

The Optoma CinemaX P1 also incorporates the latest Smart+ features from Optoma, including smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and easy access to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, through the Optoma Marketplace. With Optoma’s Smart+ technology, users can take control of their home theater with simple voice commands, including powering on and off the projector, controlling lighting and volume, pausing content and more.

With an all-in-one space-saving form factor and sleek design, the CinemaX P1 produces instant out-of-the-box cinematic experiences without the hassle of mounting and transporting heavy equipment, making it an optimal solution for mobility and smaller-sized rooms and apartments. While VR headsets can be used to have a virtual big screen at home, they do not offer the option to have all the family watching the same movie, so the CinemaX P1 makes sense if you want a big screen but do not have the space.

Its ultra short throw lens means the projector can be placed closer to the projection surface allowing viewers to project up to a 120-inch image from just inches away. It also features SmartFIT, an auto geometry correction system to ensure a hassle-free set-up simply using a smartphone. Optoma projectors can also display true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles.

Integrated soundbar offers Dolby Digital

The integrated NuForce soundbar delivers premium audio with crystal-clear sound, balanced midrange and wide frequency response, to produce realistic vocals for enhanced TV and movie-watching experiences. Built with individual woofers, as well as aluminium full-range drivers and isolated speaker enclosures for low distortion, the integrated soundbar offers Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus decoding capabilities, bringing immersive viewing experiences to life.

Delivering high brightness of 3,500 lumens along with a razor-sharp 8.3-million-pixel images on screen, enables viewers to project 4K UHD image with four times the detail of a Full HD display. Packed with the latest technology and features, the UHZ65UST boasts HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) compatibility for life-like colour performance, with bright whites and deeper black levels.

To improve contrast and brightness further, the CinemaX P1 can be used with Optoma’s 100” ALR101 ambient light rejecting screen. The specialized screen surface is designed to actively reflect a projected image for high contrast and solid colour saturation while preventing ambient light from washing out the picture.

Price and key features

The all-in-one CinemaX P1 smart 4K UHD laser projector is available now at a street price of $3,299. The projector is available for pre-order in Europe, under the reference Optoma UHZ65UST, with a price of £3,299 . Here are the key features of the Optoma CinemaX P1 projector.

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Lumens: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast: Up to 1,500,000 with Dynamic Black enabled

Color: REC.2020, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR10 compatible

Throw Ratio: 0.25:1

Image size: 85”- 120”

Audio: NuForce 40W Dolby Digital 2.0 soundbar with 2 full range drivers, 2 woofers and isolated and ported chambers

Integrated 4K Media Player with robust codec and container support – including MKV, MP4, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus

Video Streaming: Available Optoma Marketplace with access to YouTube 4K, Netflix (480p), Hulu (480p), Amazon Prime Video (480p), CNBC, TED TV, NBA TV, CNBC, BBC and more

Smart+ Technology: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

SmartFIT app: Auto geometry correction system for iOS and Android; Optional 81 point manual adjustment

OS: Android 8.0 / Oreo

Remote Control: Bluetooth smart home remote with air mouse

HDMI-ARC for streamlined setups and reduced cable clutter with popular 5.1 soundbars

Other I/Os: 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2), 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2, HDMI-ARC), 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2, side), 1x USB 2.0 (4K media player), USB 2.0 power (side), USB (service), optical S/PDIF out, audio out (3.5mm, subwoofer compatible), RJ45

