Available globally, the new OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones feature what the company calls “ultra-grade cameras”, all built around 50MP sensors, in partnership with Hasselblad.

Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones debut OPPO’s triple prism periscope camera with a flagship 50MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor and the all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System.

Previous series were only available in China, but the OPPO Find X8 series, announced in China recently, will also be available globally, OPPO revealed today. The new models deliver, the company claims, “ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance, and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions.”

“With Find X8 Series, we have broken through barriers that have held smartphones back for generations. An exquisite, ultra-slim design, along with ultra-grade cameras, ultra-long-lasting battery life, and ultra-powerful performance, are now a reality for the first time. Thanks to our intelligent ColorOS 15, OPPO AI, and our close partnerships with industry leaders, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro make creativity, productivity, and everyday tasks easier, quicker, and more seamless than ever. Find X8 Series really is the new global standard for smartphone excellence” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

The new smartphones follow the market trends, offering specifications, performance and battery life similar to flagship models from other brands. The compact Find X8 features a 6.59″ display while the Find X8 Pro’s expansive 6.78″ Infinite View Display will please fans of big-screened smartphones. Each phone features a super-smooth 120Hz display and up to 1600 nits peak brightness for easy outdoor viewing, even on a sunny day. When playing back HDR content, Find X8 Series beams at up to 4500 nits, and the ProXDR displays support the Ultra HDR standard, so your photos look glorious across compatible apps and services.

Find X8 Pro’s dual-periscope cameras

The photographic section of the new models is what sets them apart from many other models. OPPO Find X8 Series introduces OPPO’s all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System with, OPPO claims, “ultra-beating zoom and cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities. Both phones feature all-50MP cameras, with Find X8’s combination including a 15mm (0.6x), 24mm (1x), and 73mm (3x) periscope camera mix, while Find X8 Pro has a quad-camera, adding a 135mm (6x) periscope camera for further-reaching zoom and a larger 23mm wide-angle camera sensor.

Here are the specifications for the cameras used on the Find X8 Pro:

Ultra-wide angle: 50MP; f/2.0; FOV 120°; 6P lens; AF supported

Wide angle: 50MP; f/1.6; FOV 85°; 7P lens; AF supported; 2-axis OIS supported

Telephoto: 50MP; f/2.6; FOV 33°; 1G3P lens; AF supported; 2-axis OIS supported

Ultra-Telephoto: 50MP; f/4.3; FOV 18°; 1G3P lens; AF supported; 2-axis OIS supported

The use of 50MP sensors for all the cameras follows a logic that has been suggested as a “standard” for smartphones. Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro debut OPPO’s triple prism periscope camera with a flagship 50MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor, capturing superior lowlight photos and videos despite its compact size. Find X8 Pro is also the first globally available smartphone to feature two periscope cameras, offering industry-leading gapless zoom performance.

Hasselblad look in your pocket

The partnership with Hasselblad means that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro put the iconic Hasselblad look in your pocket. The Hasselblad Portrait Mode included, a perfect pairing with the periscope cameras, takes a new dimension in the Find X8 Pro, which is the only global smartphone to offer optical 135mm portraits for high-impact, dynamic photos of people and pets.

When you need next-level zoom, AI Telescope Zoom takes Find X8 Series’ incredible hardware even further, breaking through limitations to create stunning photos at up to 60x, according to OPPO. So, whether it’s a picturesque landscape or a performer on stage, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro go the distance.

The OPPO Find X8 Series also introduces Lightning Snap, which captures a burst of photos at up to seven frames per second with a long press of the shutter button, and all without sacrificing image processing, OPPO claims. This means each frame looks like a dedicated still image, taking full advantage of OPPO’s HyperTone Image Engine. Find X8 Pro owners can also access Lightning Snap by using the Quick Button, a touch-sensitive strip on its right side that can quickly launch the camera and control zoom.

The all-50MP rear camera system in the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro aren’t just for photography, as they also record Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution, 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera, making both phones ultimate creator tools. OPPO says that the Find X8 Series marks an end to poor-quality accompanying video clips. Capturing the essence of every moment with movie-grade dynamic range and stabilisation in every clip, Find X8’s Livephoto quality means each frame can be turned into a potential photo for maximum flexibility.

Here are the specifications for video with the Find X8 Pro:

4K Video@30/60fps

1080P Video@30/60fps

720P Video@30fps

Slo-mo Video: 1080P@240fps, 720P@240fps/480fps

Cinematic: 4K@30fps

Time-lapse: 4K@30fps, 1080P@30fps

Dual-view video: 1080P@30fps

EIS/OIS video supported

Optical zoom: Up to 6X

Digital Zoom: Up to 18X

OPPO notes that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are the ultimate concert phones thanks to AI LinkBoost. Designed for unrivalled connectivity, the system uses a total of 20 antennas to ensure you stay as connected as possible, even in challenging environments. AI LinkBoost is optimised for stadiums, enabling 79% faster video uploads in congested environments, meaning it’s ideal for all those “Spielberg wannabees” who want to stream a live concert to friends at home… OPPO says that “together with industry-leading zoom capabilities and ultra-long battery life, you can capture higher-quality, further-reaching clips and share them with ease like never before.”

The new OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones debut ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions. To streamline photo edits, OPPO AI Eraser has been upgraded for superior object detection and generative fill, while three new AI-powered creative tools have been added. The AI toolset also includes other AI tools:

AI Clarity Enhance, that transforms a low-resolution photo or cropped image into a crisp, clear, natural-looking ultra-high-definition image.

AI Unblur restores natural details, colours and textures, such as skin and hair, so you can breathe new life into action shots and blurry photos.

AI Reflection Remover removes glare and reflections to reveal the photo you were trying to capture all along.

Users can also dare to dream with OPPO AI Studio, and create countless generated images, choosing between realistic, illustrated and a host of fantastical styles to create your next avatar, profile picture or social post.

Launching with Android 15, Find X8 Series will receive six years of security updates for long-lasting peace of mind. Find X8 is available with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, Find X8 Pro is available with 16GB + 512GB.The Find X8 Pro is available through OPPO’s own web store, with a suggested price a little over £1,000 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As OPPO is not available for sale in the United States, if you want one Find X8 Pro or the Find X8, you’ll have to get it elsewhere.