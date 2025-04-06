Just in time for NAB 2025, OpenDrives has announced details of the next evolution of its Empower Partner Program, a relationship-driven approach that prioritizes enablement and engagement.

Built on direct feedback from partners solving real challenges in the field, the Empower Partner Program from OpenDrives focuses on building stronger, more collaborative relationships.

A leading provider of software-defined data storage and services solutions, OpenDrives announced at NAB 2025 the launch of the next evolution of its Empower Partner Program, an initiative designed to unlock greater opportunities and show investment in how the company partners with system integrators, workflow specialists, and solutions providers. The OpenDrives team is available to discuss the program’s benefits to partners at the 2025 NAB Show.

According to the information shared by the company, “the next generation of the Empower Partner Program focuses on building stronger, more collaborative relationships between OpenDrives and its partners through streamlined communication and more in-depth product enablement. Partners now have access to a more robust toolkit of sales and technology resources to make it easier to evaluate customer needs and match with appropriate OpenDrives solutions. This ensures users benefit from an efficient buying experience, allowing them to be connected with solutions that enhance their creative process and drive revenue.”

“The Empower Partner Program is built on direct feedback from partners solving real challenges in the field”, said Herb Ricco, Director of Channel Sales at OpenDrives. ”Our partners are more than just resellers; they’re problem solvers who understand the complexities of workflow optimization and data management, and trusted advisors in the industry. This program removes barriers, simplifies engagement, and provides the tools they need to succeed. It’s not about rigid sales targets; it’s about building lasting relationships and delivering real value for our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Empower Partner Program:

Flexible Engagement Tiers – Partners can choose between Affiliate and Preferred levels, ensuring tailored support and benefits.

– Partners can choose between Affiliate and Preferred levels, ensuring tailored support and benefits. Stronger Sales & Marketing Support – Access to deal registration discounts, SPIFF programs, quarterly webinars, and marketing resources.

– Access to deal registration discounts, SPIFF programs, quarterly webinars, and marketing resources. Exclusive Leadership Access – “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions with OpenDrives’ leadership team.

– “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions with OpenDrives’ leadership team. Partner Advisory Board – A direct channel for feedback and collaboration on future solutions.

– A direct channel for feedback and collaboration on future solutions. Enhanced Training & Enablement – Self-directed learning through a newly launched partner portal.

OpenDrives will officially launch the Empower Partner Program at the 2025 NAB Show, Booth SL6612, where potential partners can meet with the team and explore the most beneficial tiers of engagement. Introduction of the Empower Partner Program coincides with the launch of OpenDrives’ all-new partner portal that streamlines access to resources ranging from self-directed training to marketing assets and deal registration.

OpenDrives CEO, Sean Lee, will be participating in a presentation on Tuesday, April 8 from 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM PDT in Creator Lab Theater B (SL9823) titled Finding Your Perfect Technology Match on a Tighter Budget. Click here to learn more.