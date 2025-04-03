OpenDrives brings unlimited capacity pricing, targeted composable bundles, along with flexible, certified hardware options to the 2025 NAB Show with latest evolution of Atlas Data Storage and Management platform.

Atlas’ latest release provides cost predictability and economical scalability to help media organizations free their data from the confines of traditional data storage solutions.

A leading provider of software-defined data storage and services solutions, OpenDrives, Inc. is bringing a new evolution of its flagship Atlas data storage and management platform to the 2025 NAB Show. The latest release provides cost predictability and economical scalability with an unlimited capacity pricing model, high performance and freedom from paying for unnecessary features with targeted composable feature bundles, greater flexibility and freedom of choice with new certified hardware options, and intelligent data management via the company’s next- generation Atlas Performance Engine.

Atlas, the media industry’s first composable storage model purpose-built for unstructured, performance-demanding workflows, has been enhanced with two pre-packaged bundles: Atlas Professional and Atlas Comprehensive. These bundles provide an alternative to traditional storage systems that charge per-capacity and per-feature. Both composable bundles ensure best-in-class performance over IP-based networks and unlimited capacity per controller, meaning 500 TB or even 2 PB can be added without additional software fees, up to the capacity limit of the underlying hardware. Switching between the two bundles as business needs evolve is also easy.

In addition, Atlas’ composable design, which disaggregated the hardware from the software, allows customers to choose from several third-party certified hardware architecture options tested to deliver the same high functionality and cost predictability. Along with a newly improved dashboard, analytics over a longer historical period, and support for passive node upgrades to minimize downtime during version upgrades, this latest version of Atlas is designed to handle the data needs of creative and technology teams to keep them productive, efficient, and nimble.

Here is the latest information about the platform shared by OpenDrives:

Introducing the new composable software bundles:

Atlas Professional

Atlas Professional is a new mid-tier feature bundle that provides high-performance storage, plus cost-effective, enterprise-scale data accessibility with data management capabilities. Atlas Professional is blazing fast, easy-to-use, and available at a great starting price. It is ideal for fast-growing, mid-sized media organizations and multi-located production teams that have outgrown their prosumer storage solutions and are looking for more cost predictability and performance for their moderately complex workflows. Noteworthy features include Containerization to integrate critical third-party workflow applications within the software and NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA), which accelerates communication between storage and user systems to ensure fast, sustained performance. For more advanced capabilities, including Active/Passive High Availability (HA), upgrading to Atlas Comprehensive is easy.

Atlas Comprehensive

The Atlas Comprehensive bundle is designed for enterprise-class organizations with geographically distributed creatives and content, where enterprise features and capabilities are an absolute must to handle the breadth and scale of highly complex and evolving workflows. This bundle represents the perfect balance between performance and intelligent data access and management capabilities with added capabilities like Active/Passive HA, Single Pane-of-Glass (SPOG) administration, API Access, and Mount Manager.

Atlas Professional and Atlas Comprehensive bundles benefit from the next-generation Atlas Performance Engine that combines open-source architecture, OpenDrives’ proprietary engineering expertise, unique and intelligent data-handling capabilities, automation, data integrity, and blazing-fast speed in unstructured data workflows.

The Atlas Performance Engine features include:

Customized kernel and latency-focused system tuning for large, unstructured datasets

Adobe Accelerator—shared caching to speed up collaborative mounting and rendering

Fully inline caching and compression—real-time optimization reduces the storage footprint

Automated block-level tiering – moves hot data to cache tiers (RAM/NVMe) for low-latency and reduced storage costs

Intelligent prefetching – predicts and serves frequently requested data before it’s needed

All Flash Array performance using hybrid (HDD/NVMe) infrastructure—delivers exceptional speed while significantly reducing total cost of ownership

Algorithmic hot data pinning— automatically identifies and keeps active data in high -performance cache tiers

According to Sean Lee, CEO at OpenDrives, “Atlas allows creative and tech teams across both mid-sized organizations and enterprises to confidently manage massive amounts of data without unnecessary complexity or unexpected capacity costs. Media companies can finally adapt and scale as their business and creative needs evolve. Having this type of cost predictability and performance reassurance will be extremely helpful as the industry recovers from last year’s production drought and looks for cost-efficient, productive ways to maximize upon this year’s anticipated content comeback.”

OpenDrives will be exhibiting at the 2025 NAB Show in Booth SL6612 and will be showing demos and hosting key partners, customers, and prospects by invitation only at the Westgate Park Ave Hospitality Suites. Book a meeting with OpenDrives at the 2025 NAB Show.