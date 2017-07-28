The one feature from VEGAS Pro I want in my other NLEs

There might be more than one feature but THIS is the one I want most of all and have been wanting for a long time

By Scott Simmons July 28, 2017 Post Production

I’ve been able to sit down and play around with MAGIX VEGAS Pro a bit over the last few months and there’s one stand-out feature that I have dreamed about in my usual NLEs for a number of years now. It’s skimming/hover-scrubbing in the Source/preview monitor. I don’t know exactly what VEGAS calls this action but I noticed it within minutes of playing around with VEGAS Pro and it felt like that dream come true. As far as NLE dreams go.

It might seem like a simple thing but just dragging over a clip loaded in the “source” monitor to scrub around is an incredibly useful thing.

I’m not switching to VEGAS Pro for any real work but I did check it out as part of my NLE Independence – Editing Beyond Adobe, Apple and Avid class at NAB 2017. This interview with Bobby Grubic was part of that. And you maybe have noticed Bobby in the first of a multi-part piece of VEGAS here on PVC. This is a result of the acquisition of VEGAS Pro, by MAGIX, from Sony. I think VEGAS Pro has gotten more marketing in this last year than in its whole previous life with Sony. It’s great that MAGIX is making a marketing push with VEGAS Pro as it’s a very capable tool with an amazingly full feature-set.

There’s one simple little feature that caught my attention in the first few minutes of playing with VEGAS. Drag a clip into the VEGAS Pro Trimmer or what we might call the Source monitor (that one on the left) and just dragging your mouse over it will scrub through the clip. How brilliant! I first imagined this many years ago as a preference called Live Scrubbing.

You have to make sure you have the VEGAS Pro Trimmer window open as I don’t think it’s used that much in VEGAS Pro. A lot of the “trimming” of clips seems to be done in the VEGAS timeline. And double-clicking on a clip in VEGAS Pro edits it into the timeline instead of loading it into the Trimmer.

It’s such a simple thing and a great way to get an overview of the clip on the source side without the constant carpal-tunnel inducing click-and-drag that usually happens in the source side. A perfect implementation of this would be just scrubbing over with the ability to mark an IN to OUT via the keyboard. If you need more precision then the old JKL playback method could work too.

If you think about it, innovations on the source/preview side of the NLE have been few and far between. Final Cut Pro X added the Event Viewer a few versions into its life and while it was a welcome addition I’ve always thought it was a missed opportunity to do something different. FCPX really kind of invented the skimming thing so I was surprised they didn’t implement it in the Event Viewer.

Adobe Premiere Pro can Hover Scrub thumbnail clips in the browser but can’t hover scrub the clip in its own left side preview window.

The Resolve 14 source-side audio waveform view is really cool and one of my favorite little things in Resolve. You can view the entire clip waveform or use a zoomed view for a much more granular view of the clip waveform.

The only real source side monitor innovation I can think of recently would be DaVinci Resolve’s waveform preview that can be turned on in the source monitor. This is an incredibly helpful little addition that will work wonders when doing things like trudging though a question and answer talking head or searching for that slate clap. It’s one of those why hasn’t anyone done that before moments.

So … feature request for all you other NLEs out there: please implement this.

I’ll add the MAGIX Vegas skimming/hover-scrub/live-scrubbing to that list of why hasn’t anyone done that before NLE things. I guess I could go and file feature requests with all the rest of the NLEs but I don’t know if that would do any good. Maybe some NLE product manager will read this and fast-track it into Premiere Pro, Media Composer or Resolve. Or maybe Apple can add it to the FCPX Event Viewer since they missed it in the initial design.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker Jacob Steagall

cineSync goes 64-bit

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Creating a Pleasantville Effect in Final Cut Pro X

Creating a Pleasantville Effect in Final Cut Pro X

August 03, 2017
CREATING YOUR OWN DCP’S – MEDIA COMPOSER SETUP

CREATING YOUR OWN DCP’S – MEDIA COMPOSER SETUP

July 27, 2017
Creating Moveable Markers in Final Cut Pro X

Creating Moveable Markers in Final Cut Pro X

July 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "The one feature from VEGAS Pro I want in my other NLEs"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
yup
yup

This has been an Autodesk feature since 2000 or so…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 3, 2017 11:06 AM
Stuart Blake
Stuart Blake

And anyone that thinks this is any different let alone BETTER than what FCP X already has, clearly has no clue what they’re going on about…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 3, 2017 1:01 PM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails