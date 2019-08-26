News

Nitecore Superior Prime: a completely new line of Cinema lenses

Nitecore, a specialist manufacturer of illumination and electronic tools, also wants to be known for its lenses. Yes, the Nitecore SP lenses for cinema have arrived.

Jose Antunes August 26, 2019

Nitecore releases a complete line of Cinema lenses

Featuring interchangeable PL, Canon EF and Sony E mounts for the needs of different camera users, the Nitecore Superior Prime family of full frame lenses offers five focal lengths from 25 to 100mm.

Nitecore is a company known for its illumination products. The company claims it has the most innovative designs and best user experience and performance in the industry, and they may well be right. Nitecore introduced the world’s first AA-based flashlight that featured Infinite Variable Brightness (the Nitecore NDI), the world’s first flashlight that featured Smart Piston Drive System (D10), the world’s first flashlight series that featured 3rd generation Smart Selector Ring technology. Nitecore also won the 2014 ISPO Award Gold Winner CR6 with white/right dual powerful output; the 2013 China Outdoor Industry Award Winner HC50, just to mention some of the awards received.

Nitecore flashlights are innovative, robust, super effective and intuitive illumination tools, used by many outdoors enthusiasts, among others. If you’re a photographer using flashlights to “paint” your photos, you probably know the Nitecore name. Now, it’s time to also include the name  in the section for lens manufacturers, as the company announces the release of what it calls “the innovatively designed Superior Prime Full Frame Cinema Lenses”.

Five Nitcore cinema lenses

Nitecore is another name joining the lists of those companies that offer cinema lenses. No one knows if there is a market for all those lenses, but that does not seem to stop manufacturers from presenting their solutions. Nitecore has five lenses to show, 25mm T/2.1, 35mm T/2.0, 50mm T/2.0, 75mm T/2.0 and 100mm T/2.0, all offering “an optimum optical quality and allow filmmakers to best attain their techniques of artistic expression.”

These full frame cinema lenses presented under the brand name Superior Prime (SP)  create, says the company, “more possibilities for the filmmakers and cover the full frame format which is fully compatible with ARRI Alexa LF, Red Monstro VV, Panavision DXL2, SONY Venice, Canon C700 FF and other film cameras to be released in the future.”

From PL mount to Canon EF or Sony E mounts

Also according to Nitecore, “the apochromatic optical design provides outstanding performance in terms of ratio and axial dispersion. It achieves a natural and pure color rendering capability with the purple/green fringing hardly seen either within focus or in bokeh.”

Designed with a unique optical coating which ideally controls dispersion while retaining plentiful details to create low contrast and a stylized flare, continues Nitecore, the SP 75mm lens is specially optimized on the skin details in a portrait.

The new lenses are offered in PL mount, but Nitecore SP Lenses also have a high flexibility to be equipped with interchangeable PL, Canon EF and Sony E mounts for the needs of different camera users, says the company.


Review: Blackmagic Pocket 6K

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

