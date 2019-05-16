Nikon Releases The New Z Series Version 2.0 Firmware

Nikon’s announced Ver. 2.0 firmware will further enhance the performance of its full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6. Both the Z 7 and Z 6 are great cameras. I have been testing the Nikon z6 and I used it for all of our still images captured during NAB 2019. Camera and lens reviews will so begin to drop onto ProVideo Coalition in early June. Below you can see Nikon’s 2.0 firmware announement.

Eye-Detection AF for still-image shooting

The new firmware offers Eye-Detection AF functionality that automatically detects and focuses on human eyes when using the Auto-area AF mode in both AF-S and AF-C. When the eyes of multiple subjects are detected, the multi-selector or sub-selector can be used to select the eye upon which the camera should focus. This enables precise focus on the eye of the intended individual, even when looking through the Electronic Viewfinder. This function is applicable even when the subject’s face is partially covered by another object, or in the event when a subject is frequently changing their pose.

AF performance improvements in low-light situations

The new firmware enables even faster autofocusing when capturing photos and video in dark or dimly lit scenes, for both stills and video. It will extend the AF detection range*1 from −1 EV to −2 EV with the Z 7, and from −2 EV to −3.5 EV with the Z 6. In addition, the Z 6 will be able to autofocus with even darker scenes, as the available low-light AF detection range*1 will be extended*2 from −4 EV to −6 EV when the Low-light AF function is enabled.

*1 With still-image photography in AF-S mode, ISO 100, f/2.0 lens, at 20° C/68° F.

*2 The low-light AF detection range will remain the same with the Z 7.

AE tracking in continuous high-speed (extended) mode

With earlier firmware versions, auto exposure (AE) was locked with the first shot in a burst of high-speed continuous shooting at approx. 9 fps (Z 7) or 12 fps (Z 6) in continuous high-speed (extended) mode. Firmware Ver. 2.0 adds support for AE tracking in continuous high-speed (extended) mode, allowing the cameras to track exposure just as it does focus (AF tracking). This helps to ensure that all images captured with a burst of high-speed continuous shooting are in focus and exhibit optimal exposure, even when the brightness of the scene changes.

The new firmware can be downloaded (free of charge) from Nikon’s Download Center at the following link: https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com. Users will be prompted to follow the instructions provided to successfully install the firmware.

Nikon will continue to flexibly respond to the evolving needs of our users and offer next-generation imaging experiences that foster creativity. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the Nikon Z series, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon’s heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, and Flickr.

