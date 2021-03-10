Nikon Announces Flagship Z 9 Development

Nikon dropped the news about developing the first flagship model for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted: The Nikon Z 9. The full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera is scheduled for release in 2021 and represents a significant leap in technology and performance. The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals in a wide range of genres. It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and a new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts, and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording and various other video specifications that fulfill the diverse needs and workflows of video makers. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience from capture to workflow exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.

More information regarding the release of the Z 9 product will be announced at a later date.

I want to know if the Nikon Z 9 will have 4K 10bit recording capabilities or 4K 120fps in 10bit recording options. If the Z 9 can record 8K, one may think 4K 10bit might be viable. Also, Nikon needs to add 10bit internal recording to their Z series to compete with Sony, Canon, and Panasonic.