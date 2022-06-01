It’s the world’s largest Virtual Production stage with MicroLED technology and it promises to change the way we create reality. Meet The Wall, by Samsung Electronics!

The partnership, first announced in July 2021, has taken its next step, with the grand opening of the Virtual Production stage, which leverages the customizable, modular technology of The Wall and CJ ENM’s globally renowned television and film content production. CJ ENM, is the entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The opening of this new studio in Paju, Korea demonstrates momentum from both companies toward the next generation of video production technology, aimed at satisfying a range of customers in the increasingly fast-paced world of entertainment.

The studio’s real-time virtual experience is powered by connected cameras and Samsung’s cutting-edge Micro LED technology, The Wall. The 2021 model of The Wall (Model Name: IWA) enhances visual expression with ultra-deep blacks and wide viewing angles, giving filmmakers and content creators the ultimate canvas to fulfill their visions. The modular screens are ideal for studios thanks to their precise color expression, HDR10+ and cinema LED picture quality technology and optimized frame rates for production houses. A new molding process is also applied to the modular surfaces of The Wall to minimize any moiré patterns from forming, a nuisance typically associated with filming standard LED screens.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of this virtual production stage in partnership with CJ ENM, a company at the forefront of media and entertainment,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to see the innovation that this new space will produce, bringing the latest content to life like never seen before on our incredible display, The Wall.”

Customizable specifications

The CJ ENM virtual production stage will present Samsung’s innovative Micro LED technology with The Wall’s impressive screen measuring over 1,000 inches in a custom oval display of 20 meters in diameter and 7 meters in height. The IWA model display supports a resolution of 30,720 (32K) x 4,320 (4K). This real-time, virtual set powered by Samsung’s Micro LED displays and connected cameras will reduce the image compositing needs and save time and production costs. In addition, an IFR2.5 ceiling display has been installed, with the IFR 2.5 Plug Wall displayed on the other side of the IWA. 360-degree video shooting is also possible thanks to the main screen, ceiling and Plug Wall.

The Wall’s specifications are customizable to fit the unique requirements of the content creators and space, including ceiling installation in convex or concave design. The screen enhances visual expression with vivid colors, HDR10, HDR10+ and cinema LED picture quality and details. The features enabling reimagined content production include dedicated studio frame rates, including 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94Hz, for seamless video sync.

The Wall is designed for easy management and peace of mind in any environment due to the ability to manage and make color adjustments remotely as well as the dust and contamination-resistant LED protective films. In partnership with CJ ENM, Samsung is delivering on its commitment to offer innovative solutions ready for the next generation of content production.