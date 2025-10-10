The upcoming realme GT 8 Pro smartphone is not just the first in the world to offer interchangeable camera islands, it’s also the first sign of a realme and RICOH Imaging long-term strategic partnership.

Four years in the making, the imaging collaboration between realme and RICOH IMAGING will debut with the GT 8 Pro series and, the companies claim, “boasts deep customization to enhance every shutter press for users and co-promote street photography culture.” RICOH is the most recent name added to the list of photography companies that have joined efforts with smartphone brands: Hasselblad’s cooperation with Oppo, and Leica with Xiaomi are examples of partnerships that aim to change the future of smartphone photography.

RICOH Imaging and realme partnership will make its official debut on October 14, ushering in a new era of mobile street photography. After four years of preparation, this collaboration is positioned as one of the industry’s most profound imaging partnerships and, to celebrate the cooperation, the two companies released the “4 Years in One Snap” video, highlighting four years of co-engineering and teasing features of their first co-created product, designed specifically for the realme GT 8 Pro.

Known for its partnerships with Warner Bros, for the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition smartphone – or the Aston Martin Formula One Team for the launch of the co-branded edition of the GT 7 smartphone — the realme GT 7 Dream Edition, realme partners with RICOH for a joint journey starting, the companies says, “from mobile user pain points”.

In the video, realme Vice President and CMO Chase Xu discussed with Kazunobu Saiki, General Manager of Camera Business Division at RICOH IMAGING COMPANY LTD., the elements that brought two brands together, which grounded on a shared understanding of user demands. realme saw that young people struggled with two main pain points in mobile photography: increasingly similar hardware and over-processed algorithms that stripped photos of authenticity. “People are getting tired of the same ‘perfect style’ photos. More and more, everyone wants to show their own style, instead of copying the same look.” Chase Xu explained.

The solution for the problem resides in the RICOH GR series, that has been known as a “street photography hero” because of its sharp quality, portability, and quick response. “That’s exactly what we value,” Xu said. Saiki echoed this: “RICOH Imaging and realme share a base of young, creative users. Our collaboration is not only about innovation in products, but also about culture to inspire a new generation to enjoy street photography and discover the beauty of everyday life.”

Designed for “those who love photography”, the GR offers a shooting style that provides direct feedback to the photographer’s senses, for capturing those moving moments. According to RICOH’s definition of the GR series, “just by carrying around this small camera, you become aware of precious, everyday details. That can make anyone into a creator. In the photographs taken with this camera, the world, and the people in it sparkle with life. The GR continues to evolve with those ideas in mind, along with fans who feel the same way.”

The RICOH GR is, probably, the unsung hero of classic photography. Some aspects of the continuing lineage of the GR reveal its path, at odds with trends and fads, since its first model, in 1996, to the recent GR IV, announced August 2025. Paying no attention to the convenient zoom lens, the GR has continued to use a wide-angle, design is simple and rustic at a glance, and the design language of the GR is unchanged whenever there is a model change. According to RICOH, “the GR puts emphasis on the details that cannot be expressed in the specifications of the catalog.”

When looking for a partner to expand its smartphone photography, realme found that the philosophy behind the RICOH GR series was what they needed. This shared spirit is why the two brands came together: to give young people tools that allow for authentic capture and personal expression, carrying the tradition of conventional camera into mobile photography. All this will be present in the GT 8 Pro, which brings GR heritage to young people’s pocket.

Through extensive customizations between realme and RICOH GR’s R&D teams, the GT 8 Pro offers an unprecedented imaging experience, achieving groundbreaking innovations in optical capabilities, color algorithms, imaging tones, and a tailor-made UI design that mimics the feel of a RICOH GR camera.

This device seamlessly blends nearly 30 years of RICOH GR heritage, including its iconic film-like aesthetic and five classic image tones, with realme’s strengths in mobile imaging and profound insights into the preferences of current generations, creating a unique synergy that advances street photography culture through joint development and co-engineering. More than just a competition of specifications or uniform filters, it infuses mood and emotional warmth into every photo, encouraging young users to document their daily lives with authenticity.

“Snap By No Rules”

This partnership isn’t just about a product, it’s about extending street photography culture into the mobile era. 4 Years in One Snap marks a milestone, encouraging young people to freely record and express their lives. “It’s a fresh, young way to take photos. You don’t wait or try to make the perfect shot but just press the button and capture the moment — Snap by No Rules,” said Xu.

“Through this collaboration, we hope that even those who don’t usually use dedicated camera would experience snapshot photography with the GT 8 Pro,” Saiki noted.

The journey now heads toward October 14, when realme and RICOH GR’s partnership will make its official debut, ushering in a new era of mobile street photography.