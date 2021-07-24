With a weight of 52 kg. or 114.64 lbs, the original Cartoni UV-C Boxer was transportable, but not portable. The new UV-C LED boxer, with a weight of 25 kg or 55 lbs is lighter, smaller and portable.

Cartoni introduced the UV-C BOXER, a disinfection cabinet for broadcast & film equipment, last year. Now the company introduces the UV-C LED Boxer, a portable solution to destroy COVID-19.

The Cartoni UV-C Boxer, introduced by the company July 2020, is a UV disinfection device for video and motion picture equipment that, as the company announced then, harnesses medical-grade technology to sanitize gear in just 5 minutes! It’s a great solution for the industry, even more so when an independent study, by a Texas-based lab, certified UV-C Boxer’s ability to neutralize microorganisms, including Covid-19, in just 3 minutes.

The independent study, we wrote last January, “makes this the first device specially designed for the film industry to be certified to sanitize against microorganisms and Covid-19. The Microchem Laboratory, an FDA compliant laboratory that specializes in testing, has certified that Cartoni’s UV-C Boxer’, equipped with ten medical-grade UV-C (100-280nm) lamps, neutralizes microorganisms, including Covid-19.”

A portable disinfection cabinet

The only problem with the original Cartoni UV-C Boxer is one: it is not portable. Yes, you can take it anywhere (as long as you’ve a source of energy), but with a weight of 52 kg. or 114.64 lbs and dimensions of 100x66x95 cm or 39.5x 26×37.5 in, it is not the type of equipment that is easily carried around. That’s the reason why Cartoni introduces now the new UV-C LED BOXER, a smaller, lighter, portable cabinet powered by next-generation UV-C LEDs that destroy germs, bacteria, micro-organisms, and viruses such as SARS and COVID-19 in just 5 minutes.

The new UV-C LED BOXER has a weight of 25 kg or 55 lbs and dimensions of 81x58x48cm | 32×22.8×19 in, meaning it is less than half the size and weight of the original UV-C Boxer. Cartoni custom-designed, with HPRC, a robust pelican-style fireproof and waterproof case equipped with the same germicidal technology certified to disinfect as in the original UV-C Boxer. The effectiveness of the UV-C Boxer and UV-C LED Boxer was certified in a series of independent lab tests performed by the internationally renowned University of Siena (Italy) and FDA-approved Microchem Laboratories (United States).

Advantages of germicidal UV-C:

Germicidal UV-C LED lamps are incredibly effective and have several significant advantages.

Pathogen kill rate – In independent lab tests, the UV-C LED Boxer was shown to have a 99.997% success rate in neutralizing resistant bacteria and viruses. In addition, the UV-C LED Boxer was tested with both flat surfaces and cameras. Tests proved the device effectively neutralizes micro-organisms on hard-to-reach surface areas, including the inside surface of the camera handle and viewfinder of a camera.

Limited chemical exposure – UV-C can disinfect bulk items and works in place of potentially harmful chemicals.

Studies have shown that environmental transmission of germs and viruses can be an unwanted source of illness. The new Cartoni UV-C LED BOXER leverages the power of germicidal UV to safely sanitize the surface of equipment without emitting moisture, gas, or powders. It is equipped with 42 medical-grade UV-C LEDs at a wavelength of 275nm. If used properly, UV-C irradiation does not affect optical lens coating, electronic circuits & boards, lubricants, rubber, or composites in cameras, lenses, monitors, filters, microphones, etc. In addition, no Ozone is released during irradiation.

The effectiveness of the disinfection can be monitored by the use of Intellego Technologies’ Dosimeter Cards.

Will UV-C irradiation damage the equipment?

Although extreme exposure to UV rays, such as over 1000 hours of direct sunlight, may discolor plastic and ultimately affect the carbon boundaries of the molecule, the UV-C LED BOXER, with its 5 minutes sanitizing cycles, will not deteriorate electronic boards, electrical components, or glass elements.

The newly designed Cartoni UV-C LED BOXER has a boxlike container for safe loading and sanitization of multiple pieces of gear at the same time. Like all UV light, over-exposure to UV-C rays can be dangerous to humans, so Cartoni designed the BOXER with two safety switches to avoid accidental UV-C irradiation. If the lid to the BOXER chamber is not safely inserted, the UV-C LED will not activate.

The UV-C LED BOXER is safe if properly used, effective, and fast. Operational indoors and outdoors, ideal for carrying to locations by SUVs or small vans. Equipped with wheels with positive locks, it can easily be moved around on flat surfaces or studios. The BOXER can be powered by a standard power supply or by a battery.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 81x58x48cm or 32×22.8×19 in.

Weight: 25 kg. or 55 lbs

Internal chamber: 60x33x46cm or 23.6x13x 18 in.

External structure: HPRC – VO UL94 fireproof auto extinguishing composite waterproof case with wheels

Chamber & rack: 42 Led 275 nm, distributed in 6 modules, walling in polished aluminum mirror coating for optimal reflection in all directions.

Power: 110/220 volts, battery or power bank.

Operating tension: 24volts/2A.

Irradiation: 360° UV-C wavelength covering all surfaces, including rack base.

Cycle: 5 minutes with a timer.

Certifications: CE EN61326 Electromagnetic – EN61010 -1 Electrical safety