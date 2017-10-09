New Miller CompassX at NAB NY 2017

Miller Camera Support Equipment will showcase its new CompassX series of fluid heads at NAB New York, October 18 and 19.

By Jose Antunes October 09, 2017 News, Production

Introduced last September at IBC 2017, the Miller CompassX fluid heads offer five models with speed, balance and strength as key elements. Discover them at NAB NY!

The new series of Miller CompassX (CX) fluid heads offer five models to choose from – CX2, CX6, CX8, CX10 and the CX18 – incorporating Miller’s CB PLUS enabling technology, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward. All five models feature 16 positions of counterbalance for fine, rapid adjustment and the side loading base plate enables fast and easy mounting and alighting of camera rigs. The inherent wide payload range of the CompassX series provides maximum flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories. Its robust construction guarantees a long, low maintenance service-life and low cost of ownership.

“Through intensive user research, the innovative design of the CompassX series delivers the most flexible and durable fluid head solution for today’s videographers and their professional requirements,” says Charles Montesin, Global Sales and Marketing Manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “After a successful premiere of the new fluid heads at IBC, we’re eager to present them to the broadcast industry attending NAB NY.”

The CX2 and CX6 boast a payload range of 0-8kg and 0-12kg respectively, 16 positions of counterbalance and 3+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions with a 75mm ball levelling mounting base for lighter rigs where portability is important. Where more fluid drag is required, the CX8 and CX10 both support 5+0 drag positions, a 0-12kg payload range and a 75mm and 100mm ball levelling mounting base. The models top out with the CX18, which features a 0-16kg range, 5+0 positions pan-and-tilt of drag and 100mm ball levelling mounting base.

While all CX models are designed for strength and durability, the range offers standard features to suit most applications, as well as distinguishing characteristics to each model. The set of fluid heads in this five-option series deliver on Miller’s “right feel” and are backed by a three-year warranty promise that videographers and cinematographers have come to expect.


Term of the week: Bokeh

Careers in Film Summit is back!

Jose Antunes

