Announced as the fastest lens for medium format, the new lens from Irix will, no doubt, attract the attention of both photographers and videographers: meet the Irix 45mm f/1.4 wide-angle.

There is a new Fujifilm camera coming soon, the GFX 100s, but Irix is here first, with a new lens for medium format Fujifilm GFX cameras, a wide-angle with a native mount, the Irix 45mm f/1.4 lens.

Designed for Fujifilm GFX medium format cameras, the new lens from Irix is a clear invitation to explore the magic of the format. Digital medium format is a nod to traditional analog photography, where medium format had – and still has – a special place and is a return to the roots that defined the vividness and quality of the image captured in photos.

Irix aims to bring all that back with this lens, unveiled as the fastest lens for medium format, and also as an innovative product because as a precursor, it paves the way for standard wide-angle lenses with wide apertures and the ability to cope with medium format sensors. The Irix 45mm f / 1.4 G-mount lens, when paired with the sensor size of Fujifilm GFX series cameras, ensures not only shallow depth of field, but also smooth transitions between individual focus areas and high dynamic range.

This is another lens that joins the family of lenses developed by Irix since the company first introduced its models to the market. With a native G-mount, the lens features high-quality construction, based on the expertise of Irix Lens engineers gained during the design and production of full-frame lenses. The extensive experience of the R&D team, knowledge in the field of optics and the precision of lens production allowed Irix to achieve impressive image resolution.

A lock for long exposures

According to the information provided by Irix, the lens is equipped with an aperture consisting of 9 rounded blades. It provides gentle background blur on widening the aperture and aesthetic, circular bokeh. The impressive resolution ensures that all details of photographed objects are captured, regardless of the subject. The lens is also equipped with a smooth-working aperture ring.

The focusing ring precision on the Irix 45mm GTX is ensured by a wide ring with high mechanical strength and resistance to unfavorable working conditions. An embossed texture allows you to feel the position of the ring, making focusing even more natural and intuitive. Above the focus ring, there is a focus lock, also used in full frame Irix lenses, which allows you to lock the lens for long exposures and repetitive shots.

Designed to work in difficult weather conditions

Available with a Dragonfly finish that combines that combines the lightness and excellent ergonomics of the Irix Firefly exterior with the durable magnesium housing used in the Blackstone series lenses, the Irix 45mm f / 1.4 GFX features five weather seals that protect the lens while working in difficult weather conditions.

With a recommended retail price of $795.00 for the Fujifilm GFX mount version, the Irix 45mm f/1.4 is able to focus at the closest distance of 1.3 ft (0.4 m). With 11 elements in 9 groups, the lens is also available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mounts. The Irix 45mm f/1.4 for DSLR mounts was first announced last March, following the introduction by Irix, October 2019, of its Cine 45mm T1.5 lens, which was also announced here at ProVideo Coalition.