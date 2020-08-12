New Firmware for Canon C500 Mark II

Gaining proxy recording is just one improvement

Canon has released firmware version 1.0.2.1 for the Canon C500 Mark II. The improvements and fixes are listed below.

1. Compatible with EF Cinema Lens CN 10 x 25 IAS S/E1.

Peripheral illumination / chromatic aberration correction has been added.

Enable autofocus with Dual Pixel CMOS AF.

Added support for “Dual Pixel Focus Guide” feature.

2. The ability to record XF-AVC Proxy has been added during XF-AVC recording. (this is a pretty big improvement especially for remote workflows and social distancing). You can now send a proxy to a producer if needed.

3. The XF-AVC Long GOP bit rate recording mode has been added.

4. The ability to update the SDI/HDMI output from 59.94P to 29.97P (or 23.98P) has been added.

5. The ability to select “5 sec. Pre REC function” in XF-AVC recording mode has been added. (anyone who shoots doc or news footage knows this feature is used often).

6. Improved the card file name when simultaneously recording XF-AVC or Cinema RAW Light.

7. “B&W during Magn. ” menu has been added when Magnification is enabled.

8. The default value of the assign button has been changed from “Magnification: Video terminal” to “Magnification”.

The update is more of an incremental update that fixes a few issues rather than adding new features.

Updating Your C500 Mark II

Follow the following instructions to update the firmware.

Caution:

Firmware version 1.0.2.1 is for updating EOS C500 Mark II cameras running firmware version 1.0.0.1 – 1.0.1.1. If your camera’s firmware is already version 1.0.2.1, it is not necessary to update the firmware.

Once the camera is updated to the latest version, it cannot be restored to a previous version.

Please refrain from loading menu settings generated using the most recent firmware version to a product running an old firmware version, as doing so may affect camera operations.

Preparations for a firmware update:

Please use a commercially available SD / SDHC / SDXC memory card that is 512MB or more for the firmware update.

After the firmware update has been performed, the camera’s menu and custom picture settings will be reset. It is recommended that users save their menu and custom picture settings as settings data to an SD card, separate from the one that will be used to carry out the update, before starting update operations. This saved data can be loaded into the camera and the settings can be changed after the update has been completed. For further information on this, please refer to the section in the unit’s Instruction Manual titled “Saving and Loading Camera Settings”.

The downloaded folder contains the firmware (file name: VPC3.FIR / file size: 76,848,000byte), and instructions on the firmware update procedures (a PDF file in five languages: Japanese, English, French, Spanish and Simplified Chinese). Before starting the firmware update operations, please be sure to carefully confirm your understanding of these instructions.

System requirements

Camera Body EOS C500 Mark II

A computer (OS requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8)

SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card with a capacity of 512MB or more (commercially available)

An SD card reader/writer (commercially available) or an SD card slot built into the computer

A fully charged battery pack for the camera

Power adapter (commercially available, DC IN 12V terminal): 4-pin XLR plug (female connector), 12 V DC (acceptable range: 11.5 V to 20 V DC), 10 A (acceptable maximum load current)

The firmware (the downloaded file)

