DxO Labs announced immediate support for the newest cameras and lenses from many of the industry’s leading manufacturers through its DxO Modules.

With the new batch of modules to enhance the latest gear from Canon, Nikon, Leica, Sigma, and Zeiss, DxO offers image quality improvements for more than 104,000 camera and lens combinations.

Developed in DxO’s purpose-built, independent laboratory, DxO Modules allow photographers, whether using high-end gear or more affordable equipment, to enjoy sharper, cleaner, and less distorted images. Each Module is a bespoke mathematical profile tailored to a specific camera and lens pairing. This precision ensures that DxO software maximises the potential of every setup, automatically applying corrections that bring out the best in every shot. By measuring every focal length, focus distance, and aperture setting, DxO unlocks the full capabilities of each setup, delivering images with outstanding quality.

DxO Modules are now available for Canon’s latest vlogging camera, the EOS R50 V, and Nikon’s newest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Z5 II. In addition, a host of lenses are now included, covering new optics from Canon, Leica, Nikon, Sigma, and Zeiss. Highlights include Canon’s affordable wide-angle zoom for APS-C cameras, the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3, and Nikon’s new fast prime, the Nikkor Z 35mm F1.2 S.

The update also includes five lenses from Sigma — four for Canon RF-S mount and one for L-mount — and Leica’s much-anticipated refresh of the Summilux-M 50mm F1.4. Rounding off the list is the Zeiss Otus 50mm F1.4 for both Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts.

The DxO modules cover more than 104,000 camera and lens combinations, including the following equipment now added:

Cameras

Canon EOS R50 V

Nikon Z5 II

Lenses

Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Leica Summilux-M 50mm F1.4

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm F1.2 S

Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN C (Canon RF-S)

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN C (Canon RF-S)

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN A (L-mount)

Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN C (016) (Canon RF-S)

Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN C (018) (Canon RF-S)

Zeiss Otus 50mm F1.4 RF

Zeiss Otus 50mm F1.4 Z

A full list of DxO-supported cameras and lenses can be found on the DxO Supported Cameras & Lenses page.

These DxO Modules can be found in the following DxO software: