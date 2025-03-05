DxO is taking the company’s passion for photography one step further with the launch of a community-driven initiative dedicated to crafting innovative solutions for passionate photographers.

Shooting outdoors in bad weather can be a real challenge, so DxO has created the Photo Storm Cape, announced as the first product designed by the DxO Photographers Club.

For over 20 years, DxO has been at the forefront of innovation in photographic software. Developing groundbreaking software, the company says, “is at the heart of what we do! “, but at CP+ 2025 in Japan the company announced something different, stating that “as passionate photographers ourselves, we sometimes want to go further—to create products beyond software, unique items that don’t yet exist but that we wish we had.”

So, two new things were announced during the event in Japan: the DxO Photographers Club, a community-driven initiative dedicated to crafting innovative solutions for passionate photographers… and the Photo Storm Cape, to protect photographers from inclement weather. Premiering at CP+ Photography trade show in Yokohama, Japan, the Photo Storm Cape will soon launch on Kickstarter, the leading crowdfunding platform.

DxO Photographers Club

To keep being updated about the new product and be among “the first to brave the elements like never before”, all you’ve to do is join the DxO Photographers Club, a community-driven initiative dedicated to crafting innovative solutions for passionate photographers. According to DxO, the DxO Photographers Club is already working on a range of innovative products and services designed for photography enthusiasts, and, the team says, “more exciting surprises are in the pipeline, and we can’t wait to share them with you.”

The Photo Storm Cape now announced is, the company claims, “a game-changer for passionate photographers who refuse to let the elements hold them back. Designed by the DxO Photographers Club, the Photo Storm Cape offers uncompromising protection, premium high-tech materials, exclusive innovations, and exceptional comfort and style—so you can stay focused on your craft, no matter the conditions.”

Optimized for outdoor photography

This project started nearly two years ago at DxO — like many great ideas, it was born around the coffee machine, during a conversation between outdoor photographers sharing their most memorable shooting experiences in challenging conditions.

Over time, the idea matured, generating growing excitement. And today, DxO says, “after a dozen prototypes, it is finally here! Everyone who has tried it swears by it—not only for its incredible features designed specifically for outdoor photographers but also for its exceptional comfort in any weather condition and its uniquely stylish design.”

Fully waterproof with over 5m² of protection using a 3-layer laminated fabric (water-repellent outer fabric, PFAS-free waterproof membrane, inner protective comfort layer and sealed seams) with a water column resistance >10,000, the Photo Storm Cape was designed in collaboration with technical garment experts and optimized without compromise for outdoor photography, especially in severe rainy conditions.

My own photo storm cape

The Photo Storm Cape appears to be a “must-have” accessory if you’re a photographer who regularly stays outside and braves the elements. Despite the differences, it reminds me of my own “photo storm cape”, which I wrote about here at ProVideo Coalition exactly a decade ago: the Stealth Gear Photographers Poncho 2.

Although heavier than other ponchos, the poncho from Stealth Gear, which can be worn even when carrying a backpack, thus giving your equipment more protection when moving, can also be pegged down to the ground to act as a ground sheet… or an impromptu tent for your equipment. Besides protecting you and your gear from the weather, it is also an excellent hide for wildlife photography.

Made of 100 polyester 210T PVC and 100% waterproof, the extra-large poncho folds down to a very compact size, comes with a carry bag and is available in Forest Green colour, offering excellent camouflage so you are less noticeable in the surroundings and therefore it is ideal for nature and wildlife photography as well as for fishing or walking tours.

Stealth Gear has stopped selling its classic ponchos or most of its original clothing for outdoor photographers, although the company continues to sell hides for bird and wildlife photography and other accessories, so the Photo Storm Cape from the DxO Photographers Club appears to be the only modern alternative to the classic poncho that helps keep photographers dry. A poncho is REALLY an essential piece of kit if you want to protect yourself and your gear when exploring nature. This modern Photo Storm Cape from DxO may be the alternative designed with photographers in mind.