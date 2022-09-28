The New DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series Sets Standard for Commercial Drones

With A 56× Zoom Camera and RTK Module for Centimeter-Level Precision, The Mavic 3 Enterprise Series Brings Mission Efficiency to New Heights

DJI recently introduced its new DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, reimagining what drones can do for business, government, education, and public safety. The DJI Mavic 3E and DJI Mavic 3T are the most comprehensive improvement to the world’s compact drone offerings in three years, boosting performance in every area.

The two new Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are based on the powerful DNA of DJI’s flagship prosumer Mavic 3 series and are designed to operate in various commercial missions. Streamlined, portable, and compact, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones can be carried in one hand and deployed at a moment’s notice. Thanks to their impressive flight time of 45 minutes, they are ideally suited for lengthy assignments.

Survey with Speed with the DJI Mavic 3E

The DJI Mavic 3E’s combination of features enables highly efficient mapping and surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points.

Its powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12MP images. It integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor with large 3.3μm pixels that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, offer significantly improved performance in dim conditions. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting.

See the Unseen with the DJI Mavic 3T

Engineered to serve the special needs of aerial operations in firefighting, search and rescue, inspections, and night missions, the DJI Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2″ CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61° and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution.

The Mavic 3 T’s thermal camera supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms to help professionals find hot spots and make quick decisions.

With a simultaneous split-screen zoom, the Mavic 3 T’s thermal and zoom cameras support 28× continuous side-by-side digital zoom for easy comparisons.

Next-Generation Image Transmission

With a maximum control range of 15 km, DJI O3 Enterprise Transmission enables the Mavic 3 Enterprise drones to fly farther and transmit signals with higher stability, offering pilots greater peace of mind during flight. Transmission distance is a proxy for signal strength; always fly in accordance with local laws and regulations, including flying the drone within the operator’s line of sight unless otherwise authorized. It provides a high frame rate live feed at 1080p/30fps.

Worry-free Flights with Enhanced Flight Safety

DJI has always led by developing innovative safety features. The Mavic 3 Enterprise series continues this legacy with improved obstacle sensing and navigation systems to give drone pilots the guidance they need to stay safe. The Mavic 3 Enterprise series drones include DJI AirSense, which receives ADS-B signals from traditional aircraft in the area to warn drone pilots of other air traffic nearby.

The new improved DJI APAS system 5.0 for obstacle sensing with zero blind spots is supported by six omnidirectional fish-eye sensors.

A New Suite of Tools Catering for Professionals

The Mavic 3 Enterprise series comes with new tools combining accessories and software for professional missions.

The DJI RC Pro Enterprise is a professional remote controller with a 1,000-nit high-brightness screen for clear visibility in direct sunlight and a built-in microphone for clear communication.

The RTK Module enables surveying professionals to achieve centimeter-level accuracy with support for network RTK, custom network RTK services, and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station.

The D-RTK 2 Mobile Station is DJI’s upgraded high-precision GNSS receiver that supports all major global satellite navigation systems, providing real-time differential corrections.

By plugging in the Speaker, pilots will be able to broadcast a message from above, with support for text-to-speech, audio storage, and looping, to improve search and rescue efficiency.

Full Software Suite

The Mavic 3 Enterprise series drones are at the center of an advanced and growing ecosystem of software for drone operations, allowing the aerial platforms to reach their full potential as tools for data gathering, mapping, fleet management and flight operations.

DJI Pilot 2 is the revamped flight interface designed to improve piloting efficiency and flight safety. Drone and payload controls can be easily accessed with one tap. Users can access the drone’s hardware, video live-stream, and photo data.

DJI FlightHub 2, the all-in-one cloud operations management software for drone fleets, allows drone operators to efficiently manage flight operations with route planning and mission management.

DJI Terra is the full-featured mapping software for all stages of work, from mission planning to processing of 2D and 3D models.

DJI Thermal Analysis Tool 3.0 helps professionals to analyze, annotate and process images captured by the Mavic 3T using DTAT 3.0 to detect temperature abnormalities in their inspections.

Meeting the Highest Professional Data Security Protocols

DJI Enterprise users expect the highest standards of security and privacy for their data. The Mavic 3 Enterprise series offers state-of-the-art security features to protect the integrity of photos, videos, flight logs and other data generated during sensitive flight.

When activated, Local Data Mode will stop the DJI Pilot 2 flight control app from sending or receiving any data over the internet. This provides added security assurances for operators of flights involving critical infrastructure, governmental projects or other sensitive missions. The radio link between the aircraft and remote controller features robust AES-256 encryption.

DJI Care Enterprise and DJI Maintenance Program

DJI Care Enterprise is a comprehensive protection plan that provides the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series with coverage for a range of accidental damage. DJI Care Enterprise Basic offers up to three affordable replacements in two years (extension durations vary by region). To reduce the time of project interruption due to accidents, DJI Care Express can provide users fast replacement service. DJI Care Enterprise Plus provides an unlimited number of free repairs within the coverage limit.

DJI provides a lifetime maintenance program for Mavic 3 Enterprise drones, including deep clean, parts inspection, update and calibration, easily worn parts replacement and core components replacement with official maintenance report.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mavic 3E and DJI Mavic 3T Enterprise drones are available for purchase today from store.dji.com and DJI Enterprise Dealers in several configurations: