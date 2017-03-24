Diopters can increase the minimum working distance enabling closer focus from a greater working distance. Split diopters do the same but only in half of the element. Now there is more choice for those needing close-up lenses, as Schneider introduces new diopter lenses.

These essential tools are mainly used to allow sharp focus when too close to the subject for the camera lens to properly focus on its own. Full Diopters affect the entire image area. Schneider Split Diopters are produced by diamond-cutting a Full Diopter lens in half, then securely mounting it within a precisely machined metal ring. The result is that half the image is magnified and the other portion is unaffected.

Schneider’s VP of MPTV Filters, Ira Tiffen, explains, “The Split-field diopter lens is particularly effective when you need to bring both foreground and background into sharp focus simultaneously but the primary lens by itself cannot provide sufficient depth-of-field, even with the lens iris closed down fully. It allows for different treatment of foreground and background simultaneously.”

Made of the finest optical glass, Schneider Full and Split-field Diopters utilize a hard, anti-reflective coating on both front and rear surfaces to measurably reduce flare and light loss so there’s no need for exposure compensation. This also preserves proper color, contrast, and overall image quality. These drop-in diopter lenses feature rugged black anodized aluminum rings and are protected by a unique mounting technique that ensures structural integrity and consistent performance, even in the harshest production environments over the long term.

Schneider 138mm Full and Split-field Diopters are now available in strengths of +1/8, +1/4, +1/2, +3/4, +1, +2, and +3 from top equipment dealers worldwide. Calculation of strength depends on focal length, focus setting, object distance, and size.

Schneider Optics claims the company “has engineered a major improvement in motion picture and broadcast television image quality with the Schneider filter line. The information provided by the company regarding the MPTV line indicates that “Diamond cut from crystal-clear, water-white optical glass, Schneider filters are ground and polished to a precise flatness and planeparallelism (the exact parallel relationship between the front and back filter surfaces that is so important to optical performance). Then, to ensure perfection, this is verified by a laser interferometer. Schneider filters are also checked with a densitometer for consistent density, and tested for proper light transmission with a spectrophotometer. Because all Schneider filters are designed and manufactured with the highest possible degree of consistency, you can swap like filters mid-shoot with no discernible variation in color or effect. The unprecedented purity, color saturation and repeatability of Schneider filters virtually eliminate the need for lab color timing corrections caused by other filters. This puts more creative control where it belongs, in your hands.”

