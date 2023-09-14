Blackmagic Design announced the new Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2, an updated studio camera model which adds 12G-SDI allowing users to connect it to SDI based switchers such as ATEM Constellation. The new model also adds support for remote camera control over networks via REST APIs and talkback on 3.5mm headsets. Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 retains the same amazing 4K digital film sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, MFT lens mount and compact all-in-one design of the previous model. Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,345.

Blackmagic Studio Cameras have the same features as large studio cameras, miniaturized into a single compact and portable design. The sensor features an ISO up to 25,600 so customers can create amazing images even in dimly lit venues. Advanced features include talkback, tally, camera control, built in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks, live streaming and more.

While Blackmagic Studio Camera is designed for live production, it’s not limited to use with a live switcher. That’s because it records Blackmagic RAW to USB disks, so it can be used in any situation where users use a tripod. The large 7″ viewfinder makes it perfect for work such as chat shows, television production, broadcast news, sports, education, conference presentations and even weddings. The large bright display with side handles, touch screen and physical controls makes it easy to track shots while being comfortable to use for long periods of time.

Amazing sensors combined with Blackmagic generation 5 color science give productions the same imaging technology used in digital film cameras. The color corrector can even be controlled from the switcher. With 13 stops of dynamic range, the camera has darker blacks and brighter whites, perfect for color correction. Great for both HD and Ultra HD production, the 4K models feature a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and the 6K model has a resolution of 6144 x 3456. Plus, all models support 23.98 to 60 fps.

With the popular EF or MFT lens mounts, Blackmagic Studio Cameras are compatible with a wide range of affordable photographic lenses. To eliminate the need to reach around to adjust the lens manually, the optional focus and zoom demands let operators adjust the lens from the tripod handles.

Unlike consumer cameras, Blackmagic Studio Cameras have SDI connections that include talkback so the switcher operator can communicate with cameras during live events. That means the director can talk to the camera operators to guide shot selection, eliminating the problem where all cameras could have the same shot, at the same time. All models support 3.5mm headsets that are designed for smartphones, while the Pro models support standard 5 pin XLR broadcast headsets.

The Blackmagic Studio Camera features a high speed USB-C expansion port that allows users to record to external disks, control the camera via a network or connect to a wide range of accessories. Plug in an external USB flash disk and the camera can record high quality 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files for later editing and color correction. That means users can just move the disk to a computer to work, and don’t need to waste time copying files. Or add a USB-C to Ethernet adapter to control their camera over a network via easy to use REST APIs. Users can even copy files off the camera via the network. Plus plug in optional focus and zoom demands to allow full lens control, just like a large studio camera.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 Features

Designed specifically for live production.

Native 4K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Compatible with a wide range of popular MFT lenses.

Talkback via 3.5mm headsets.

USB-C port for recording to external disks or remote camera control over a network.

Large 7 inch high brightness viewfinder.

Includes 12G-SDI and HDMI connections.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 is available now for US$1,345, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.