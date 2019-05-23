Munich-based power and accessory maker, bebob adds new range of quick chargers and versatile adapters for micro batteries to its family of 14.4v power solutions. See them at Cine Gear Expo 2019.

For more than two decades that Munich-based power and accessory maker bebob has developed solutions that are used at film and television studios all over the world. In 2019, the company, keeping with the industry’s move toward lighter and more versatile gear, introduced Vmicro (V-mount) and Amicro (gold-mount compatible) 14.4V battery packs. Both mount styles feature a choice of 43Wh, 98Wh and 147Wh versions—each with the lowest weight and footprint in its class.

The company will be at Cine Gear Expo 2019 with these solutions and new quick chargers to go with those bebob small yet powerful Micro batteries. The new bebob Micro chargers are made in both A- (Gold-mount compatible) and V-mount versions, purpose-built to be the most compact and powerful charging solution in the market. bebob is currently the only manufacturer in the industry, says the company, to offer a complete range of pocket-size batteries (to power cameras, lights, audio gear and more), along with ultra-compact charging solutions and adapters for both mounts.

Travel light for small – and big – teams

The AS2micro and VS2micro, says bebob, are currently the smallest 2-Channel Simultaneous Quick Chargers in the industry. They consist of two compact components: the Powerbase, featuring a convenient parallel design of just 66 x 92 x 45mm that balances a pair of Amicro or Vmicro batteries, and the bebob S1micro AC Adapter/Quick Charger, measuring 40 x 138 x 60mm. Together, they provide charging current of 16.8V / 2.5A (2.5A per channel, or 5.0A total charging current) at only 530g/18.69 oz. Charging time varies according to battery: two 45Wh Micros reach capacity in 1.5 hours, two 98Wh Micros max out at 2.5 hours, and two 150Wh Micros fully charge in 3.5 hours.

For 4-channel simultaneous quick charging, bebob offers the AS4micro and VS4micro. With built-in AC Adapter 80W DC and Powerbase function, the chargers weigh 1.0kg/2.2 lbs. Charge current is 16.8V / 1.25A (1.25A per channel, or 5.0A total). Recharge time for four 45Wh Micros is 3 hours, 5 hours for 98Wh Micros, and 7 hours for 150Wh Micros. The same size as normal 2-channel chargers, the bebob AS4micro and VS4micro can charge twice the amount of batteries. This immediately reduces the required space by half—an extraordinary benefit when it comes to traveling and shipping equipment. As mentioned earlier, these solutions are ideal for small teams who need smaller batteries, and bebob has a whole family of solutions for those who need to travel light. Who does not like to travel light?

Ultra compact charger

With these solutions bebob takes the “half-the-space” design concept even further, being one of the first manufacturers to offer 8-Channel Simultaneous Quick Chargers for V-Mount and Gold-Mount compatible batteries. The VS8micro and AS8micro 8-channel chargers provide maximum convenience, especially for transport by airplane where only batteries up to 100Wh are allowed. Currently the fastest 8-channel charging solution in the market, it takes just 3 hours to fully charge eight 45Wh Micros, 5 hours for eight 98Wh Micros, and 7 hours for eight 150Wh Micros to reach capacity.

The handy S1micro D-Tap Quick Charger is an ultra-compact, cost-effective and extremely fast single battery charger for all kinds of batteries. It weighs just 365g/12.8 oz, and charges at 168V, 5A via D-Tap. A 45Wh battery reaches capacity in 45 minutes, a 98Wh in 1 hour 15 minutes, and a 150Wh is ready to go in 1 hour 45 minutes.

See bebob products at Cine Gear Expo

Engineered and handcrafted in Germany, Amicro and Vmicro Quick Chargers feature rugged composite housings and offer a 2-year warranty. Prices can be found on the relevant product pages following the link to bebob’s website.

In addition to ultra-compact batteries and chargers, bebob offer a host of other accessories including an array of Vmicro and Amicro power plates, battery adapters, breakout adapters, Hot Swap Adapters, Micro Beltclip, and more for maximum flexibility. The bebob Micro portfolio is made to power all kinds of equipment in the most convenient way – no matter what camera, monitor, audio device or lighting. Users can select from a variety of outputs, according to need. All these solutions can be seen at Cine Gear Expo 2019, in Los Angeles, from May 31 until June 1, in booth #S410A.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now