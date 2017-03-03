The new SmallHD 503 and 703 UltraBrights feature a 10-bit, 1920×1080 IPS LCD optically bonded Gorilla Glass screen with LEMO power.

Last February SmallHD announced new 700 and 1700 Series monitors: the 702 OLED and the 1703-P3. Now the company continues to expand its collection, with the new small monitors from the 500 and 700 series. both receiving the designation Ultrabright.

Engineered for professional power solutions, the 503 and 703 feature integrated 2-pin 12V LEMO input for powering the monitor and native mounting solutions for both Anton Bauer Gold/V-mount and Sony L-Series dual battery plates. SmallHD designed them as a solution to diverse situations where a small and reliable monitor is needed, from a gimbal operator requiring a bright yet compact monitor, to a first AC pulling critical focus in all environments, or to show a director two camera angles at once.

The new 5-inch and 7-inch UltraBright monitors with breakthrough viewing in full sunlight. The 503 displays a bright 2200-nits while the 703 displays 2500-nits. Both offer HDR Preview, and for more accurate onset exposure adjustment, users may select Camera Input Gamma in the settings menu and individually tweak footage white point and black point via data values in the form of a histogram.

The UltraBright monitors have SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs featuring built-in cross conversion. A Dual View function allows either two SDI or an SDI and an HDMI input to be displayed side-by-side—an advantage for A/B camera set-ups or viewing LOG and DeLOG footage onset.

Like SmallHD’s other monitors, a useful suite of tools is included in the UltraBrights, offering functions including 3D LUT support, HD Waveform and scopes, Focus and Exposure Assists, and PageBuilder OS that allows customizing menus to each camera operator’s individual preference.

SmallHD UltraBrights are now available for pre-ordering in cost-saving Early Adopter Bundles, available until March 31, 2017, with up to $520 savings.

