The new curved monitor from Philips is conceived for everything from checking mail to touching up videos before posting them online. It’s a large size monitor, at 32-inch, but only 1920×1080 pixels when it comes to resolution.

Although higher resolutions are the trend these days, when it comes to monitors, the truth is that sometimes a lower resolution – which was high resolution not so long ago – is what makes sense. Besides, lower resolution monitors are tendentiously cheaper, something that this 32-inch monitor in the 16:9 format confirms: while the US price is not available yet, it will cost somewhere around € 300 in Europe, where the 328E8QJAB5 was first announced.

This new monitor offer classic Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 16:9 format and advanced vertical alignment (VA) technology, in a curved display (1800R) which wraps gently around the user’s line of vision. Specialists say it can help concentration by promoting greater focus on the task at hand – all the more important in busy home environments, which is the main destination of the new display.

Although conceived for home, meaning it is designed to be the center of a range of activities, the 328E8QJAB5 is built to offer the best colour and sharpness technology allows for this segment. The latest Ultra Wide-Color technology, claims Philips, “enables the 32-inch display to offer an expansive colour gamut of 103% of the NTSC gamut and 126% of sRGB colour space (CIE 1931), which notches up the quality and accuracy of colour reproduction and creates an even more lifelike viewing experience. With the innovative Adaptive Sync technology, the display is fine-tuned for fast action and provides super-smooth viewing with no stuttering, tearing or motion blur.”

The monitor expands the E line – E for Elegance – from Philips, where a “not-curved” 32-inch monitor, the 323E7QDAB/27, already exists,. With this new display, which adopts the curved screen, Philips gives users more choice, especially for those who want a larger display but not necessarily a resolution higher than Full HD. Although it may sound strange, if you’re always trying to ride on the crest of the technological wave, 1920×1080 monitors continue to make sense for some people.

Explaining the display’s positioning, Artem Khomenko, Product Manager Philips monitors Europe at MMD, the company that exclusively markets and sells Philips branded LCD displays, says: “The E Line monitors are designed to deliver viewing performance that is the right fit for the home. This new 32-inch curved model is the latest in a stream of innovative curved displays we’re bringing to market this year. The 328E8QJAB5 has been developed to give users versatile performance for the many activities that are part of today’s digital lifestyle. Users of course also enjoy the reassurance of an established brand that can provide convincing economics by combining great quality and service at a highly affordable price point.”

The display also takes care of sound, adds Philips, pointing to the two integrated stereo speakers featured, said to offer “crisp audio reproduction.”

The new Philips 328E8QJAB5 will be available in Europe by the end of May with a retail price around € 300. There is no indication, yet, of availability or price for the United States.

