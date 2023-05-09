NAB Show

NAB Show: Dive into the “Fog” of Digital Glue’s Creative.Space

Digital Glue hopes to help creators manage their assets and more with Creative.Space

Profile Picture
Michelle DeLateur
May 9, 2023
Digital Glue’s Creative.Space is a combination of on-premise (on-prem) managed storage and the cloud. In fact, they refer to the product as “fog,” a cloud-like product featuring elements of “on the ground” storage.

Creatives can mount spaces and storage, control access, and more through the Creative.Space system. Learn more and check out a walk through in Kenny McMillan’s conversation from NAB 2023.

More about Creative Space and Digital Glue’s services can be found at their website.

