Digital Glue hopes to help creators manage their assets and more with Creative.Space

Digital Glue’s Creative.Space is a combination of on-premise (on-prem) managed storage and the cloud. In fact, they refer to the product as “fog,” a cloud-like product featuring elements of “on the ground” storage.

Creatives can mount spaces and storage, control access, and more through the Creative.Space system. Learn more and check out a walk through in Kenny McMillan’s conversation from NAB 2023.

More about Creative Space and Digital Glue’s services can be found at their website.