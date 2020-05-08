NAB-AT-HOME: 2020 ARRI Signature Primes and Image Manipulation

The ARRI Signature Primes exemplify top of the line optical precision while also retaining an organic, emotionally engaging image. These lenses produce an impeccable image.

Yet, as good as the glass and design of the ARRI Signature Primes are, one is more likely to rent these lenses than outright own. ARRI’s Art Adams shows us how a cinematographer may bring his own set of tools when using ARRI Signature Primes.

As Art demonstrated in the video above, the ARRI Signature Prime lenses are highly adaptable for image manipulation. Using the Universal net holder and magnetic positioning system, cinematographers can find a way to make the image recorded even more “their own” by adding nets to diopters to the rear of the ARRI Signature Prime Lenses.

The ARRI Signature Prime range is the first cine lens series to feature machined magnesium lens barrels, making the optics incredibly lightweight and robust. They are also the first to incorporate ARRI’s next-generation LDS-2 Lens Data System, with high data rates and absolute encoders for fast initializing. LDS-2 extends the possibilities of lens data and is being licensed to other lens and camera manufacturers.

Arri Signature Lenses Features: