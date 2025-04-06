Atomos announced at NAB 2025 the launch of Atomos TX-RX, a powerful new 4K wireless video transmitter and receiver system designed to streamline video monitoring and production workflows.

Whether on set, on location, or in the studio, the new 4K and HD wireless video transmitter and receiver system ensures seamless video monitoring from camera to monitor, monitor to monitor, and even to your tablet or phone!

Engineered for creative professionals who need mobility, flexibility, and ease of use without compromise, the new Atomos TX-RX delivers, the company claims, “low-latency HD-SDI and stunning 4K HDMI video for wireless on-set monitoring”. Whether you’re set up on a tripod or moving between handheld rigs or gimbals, TX-RX gives crews, according to Atomos, “the freedom to change camera angles, reposition gear, or even go completely handheld without having to disconnect director or client monitors—because everything stays wirelessly connected.”

“Our customers have been asking for reliable, cost-effective, high-quality wireless video transmission solutions that are plug-and-play with professional cameras and our monitor-recorders. The Atomos TX-RX makes that possible,” said Peter Barber, Chief Operating Officer at Atomos. “It’s extremely powerful when paired with products like Ninja and Shogun, and helps you wirelessly send video from your camera to an individual monitor like the Atomos Sumo, or even multiple monitors on set. You can even view the video wirelessly on your Android or iOS device for ultimate flexibility.”

Professional Grade, Built for the Field

Atomos TX-RX transmits up to 4Kp30 over HDMI and 1080p60 over SDI, maintaining image quality for accurate monitoring and capture. With a range of up to 300 meters (985 feet) and latency as low as 0.06 seconds, it delivers a robust, real-time signal for professional video applications.

The receiver features both SDI and HDMI outputs, allowing users to route video to multiple monitors at once. And with support for up to four receivers per transmitter, TX-RX adapts easily to multi-camera, multi-monitor workflows—ideal for everything from solo shoots to full-scale productions.

From Solo Shooters to Big Crews

Whether you’re a content creator needing mobility, a director monitoring wirelessly on set, or a broadcaster monitoring multiple camera angles, TX-RX provides a dependable, cable-free solution that scales with your workflow. Its compact, rugged design ensures it’s ready for any environment—without adding unnecessary weight or complexity.

“TX-RX fits perfectly into any Atomos camera, recorder, and monitor ecosystem, but also plays nice with any HDMI or SDI production gear. This means you can use it with everything from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to broadcast cameras and monitor them by sending the video wirelessly to your video village on set,” added Barber.

Flexible Power, Durable Design

TX-RX offers multiple power options: DC input (9–16V), USB-C (5V/2A), and compatibility with standard NP-F batteries. Whether you’re in a studio or on a remote shoot, powering TX-RX is simple, reliable, and adaptable.

Pricing & Availability

Each Atomos TX-RX set includes one transmitter and one receiver, designed to work seamlessly together for wireless video monitoring on set. Atomos TX-RX is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping from June 2025, at an MSRP of USD $599 (excluding local sales taxes) and EUR €499 (excluding VAT). Additional RX receivers can be purchased separately for USD $349 (excluding local sales taxes) and EUR €299 (excluding VAT). TX transmitters can be purchased separately for USD $449 (excluding local sales taxes) and EUR €349 (excluding VAT).

For more information, visit www.atomos.com or see it in person at NAB Show 2025, Booth #SL4828.