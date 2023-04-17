NAB Show

NAB 2023: Miller Cine Line Tripods Updated At NAB Show

NAB 2023: Miller Cine Line Tripods Updated At NAB Show 1

Keep your footage steady and find your balance with new Miller tripods and a universal plate

Michelle DeLateur
April 17, 2023
Ah, balance. While it might be hard to find at NAB considering the number of events and gatherings…it’s something very important to the world of Miller Tripods.

Jump into the Miller Tripod updates, including the Cinx9 and the new Versa Plate, straight from the NAB Show floor courtesy of Cinematographer Kenny McMillan and Miller Rep Mark Clementson. And be sure to guess the age of the golden tripod!

Miller Tripods has updated their website with the press releases on CinX, Versa Plate, and SkyX8.

2023 NAB Show Miller Tripods

