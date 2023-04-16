At NAB 2023 in Las Vegas, Datavideo introduced a new solution to turn your cameras into motorized pan-tilt zoom-cameras with zoom presets. The new MFT-1 and MFT-2 zoom controller kits contain a powerful Tilta Nucleus zoom motor, gear ring, mounting hardware with control and power cables. This can enable you to control the lens on your mirrorless, micro four thirds and full frame cameras. The MFT KIT options, combined with the Datavideo PTR-10 or PTR-10T (HDBaseT version) MARK II robotic pan tilt head, eliminates the need to have multiple camera operators for smaller productions while maintaining the great image quality that these cameras provide. See the video and summary.

The MFT-1 KIT comes with a longer mounting plate, which is designed for Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Pro. The MFT-2 KIT supports micro four thirds’ cameras such as the popular LUMIX series BGH1 and BS1H models.

Pan, tilt and zoom control is done through Datavideo’s RMC-180 MARK II with the PTR-10 MARK II or the Datavideo HS-1600T all-in-one streaming switcher with built-in camera control. Store and recall up to four memory preset positions on the PTR-10 robotic head. LANC control cable is included to allow for IRIS and Focus control of compatible camcorders and lens. The PTR-10 supports simultaneous SDI and HDMI inputs/outputs to connect to a switcher or streaming encoder.

“PTR-10 is a cost saving solution for any production. Now, you don’t need to hire multiple camera operators for your multi-camera live production. Use your favorite micro four thirds cameras and save presets like you would on PTZ cameras, with superior video image quality up to 4K UHD resolutions,” says Craig Moffat, Managing Director of Datavideo USA.

PTR-10 series can pan 340° and tilt 90°. It also has built-in tally light, so on-screen talent knows which camera is live and which one is preview. PTR-10 is strong and sturdy and supports camera and lens payload weight of up to 8 lbs. It can be tripod mounted or permanently installed using an WM-11 wall mount from Datavideo.

Availability and Price

MFT-1 and MFT-2 KIT have the same price at U$699. PTR-10 MARK II MSRP is U$2199 and PTR-10T HDBaseT version is U$2699 MSRP and available through authorized Datavideo resellers. For more information, visit Datavideo.com.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is paying for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.