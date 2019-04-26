OK, it’s not something you’ll need every day, but it is cool: a semitransparent OLED monitor, made by striping OLED pixels on a glass substrate with about a 50% fill factor. LG displayed it in the North Hall, showing posh-watch videos in front of an array of posh watches…

Disclosure: there is no material connection between me and LG, and LG offered no compensation for favorable coverage.

