NAB 2019: Transparent OLED Display

LG shows off a special-purpose OLED display

Adam Wilt April 26, 2019

OK, it’s not something you’ll need every day, but it is cool: a semitransparent OLED monitor, made by striping OLED pixels on a glass substrate with about a 50% fill factor. LG displayed it in the North Hall, showing posh-watch videos in front of an array of posh watches…LG Transparent OLED display

LG Transparent OLED display

LG Transparent OLED display

A close-up of the screen
A close-up of the screen
Enen closer
Even closer

Disclosure: there is no material connection between me and LG, and LG offered no compensation for favorable coverage.


RED and NVIDIA: real-time 8K video editing and color grading now!

NAB 2019: Things ‘n’ Stuff

Adam Wilt
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas,…

