In recent NABs, the back end of Central Hall was filled with LED luminaires from a vast number of companies, all showing various interpretations of “daylight” or “tungsten” light (some of them more impressionistic than others). This year, the emphasis was more on colored light in all its variations…

Colorful LEDs

SpaceX from Creamsource - does Elon Musk know about this?
SpaceX, daylight-balanced, one lens removed
SpaceX, 2200 K, dimmed
Is water-cooling the new means of thermal management?
Lenses with “Character”

Cinema glass continues to proliferate. This year the growth was focused on lenses for large format and lenses with “character”: primes (mostly) with endearing artifacts rather than clinical perfection.

ARRI Signature primes are T1.8 large-format lenses
This is a 15mm lens for full-frame: quite wide.
Behind-the-lens filters / split diopters / nets for the Signature Primes
Canon Sumire (soo-me-ray) primes: PL mount, large-format, with added character wide-open
There are so many formats to cover, Leitz had a cheat sheet on their booth
ARRI multicam

Half the ARRI booth was given over to a demonstration of live multicam production using ARRI camera with fiber adapters.

ARRI multicam

PortKeys Field Monitor and EVF

Chinese company PortKeys showed two interesting new products, the BM5  field monitor and the OEYE-3G EVF. The $399 BM5 has a 2000 nit touchscreen, remote-control cables allowing that touchscreen to control a variety of cameras, LUTs, a comprehensive selection of ‘scopes, dual-color zebras, plus grids, markers, anamorphic desqueeze, and all the usual monitoring tools. Eric Naso has more on it at NewsShooter.com.

BM5: Touchscreen controls as well as hardwired buttons
BM5 showing multiple 'scopes
NP-series battery power or external DC; HDMI and SDI. "Focus puller" port for remote cable
The $1199 OEYE-3G uses a full HD OLED panel and offers LUTs, a monochrome WFM, false color, zebras, anamorphic desqueeze, and more. It accepts 1080/60p on SDI and up to 4K/24P or UHD/30P on HDMI.

OEYE-3G: large buttons on flat top make control easy
The two "horns" protect cables from bashes
Process shots without a trailer

PRG showed a process stage using LED video-wall panels to surround a car with live video. It’s simpler than loading the car on a process trailer and driving ’round the city. This isn’t a new idea, but as the panels and video scalers become more readily available, this sort of work becomes less of a science project and more of a turn-key service.

PRG process stage
How it appears on-camera
Not all the displays need to be high-res
Scorpio mixer/recorder

Sound Devices showed the Scorpio, a 36-track, 32-channel mixer/recorder with 12 channels directly controllable from the front panel. Each channel trim pot (and the transport control knob) is surrounded by a multicolor LED, which indicates that channel’s status (on, off, soloed, muted, etc.) as well as level.

Sound Devices Scorpio
If that’s not enough, additional control surfaces can be connected, wired or wirelessly, and if 36 tracks won’t do, you can gang two Scorpios together.

VX microphone

Wooden Camera featured their VX microphone, a self-powered mic designed to recreate the sound of the Sony DCR-VX1000’s built-in mic. The VX1000 — one of the first 3-chip DV camcorders — was the canonical skateboard-video camera of its day, and the midtone-heavy, somewhat compressed sound it recorded (optimized for its 32 kHz, 12-bit audio format) became associated with the skate-vid genre.

Wooden Camera VX Mic
Now, for a mere $299, you can have that same sound today — just like you did back in 1995.

Etc.

That's a BIG spool of cable
This Pathé Brothers camera at the ASC booth is about 100 years old
Black Bear showed this alien invasion: a flashback to the Burbank Frys, perhaps?
If you need an audio connector — ANY audio connector — try Switchcraft
Has Lectrosonics actually tested with a Stomposaurus?
This dispenser was at my hotel. If it had been at the LVCC, they would own the place
Disclosure: There is no current material relationship between me and any of the companies covered (though in the past I worked for Sound Devices on the design and coding of the PIX-E monitor/recorders, now sadly discontinued, squeezed out by Atomos on the low end and Convergent Design on the high end: o tempora, o mores!), and nobody offered any compensation in return for favorable coverage.


NAB 2019: Transparent OLED Display

Midtown Video post NAB 2019 live event covers NewTek + LiveU

Adam Wilt
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas,…

