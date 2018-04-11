NAB 2018: Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 15 Video

Let’s not underestimate anything here. Let’s also steer away from hyperbole too. It’s a gentle balance really… This DaVinci Resolve update is FU%$#*@ huge. For me, the update is a big deal. We talked to Blackmagic Design to tell us everything new to the software and they did their best to fit it all in a short few minute long video interview, but I am only scratching the surface here. DaVinci Resolve 15 is in Beta now and is a free download for those who want to give it a try.

Enthusiasm aside, I had a wish list of features needed to be added to Resolve for me to be a happy-go-lucky editor. Features like having multiple timelines open at once, fusion having its own panel in Resolve, instead of a separate program. Being able to see the whole timeline as you work on VFX. I am only scratching the surface here. For example, the Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve produced video showcasing all the updates runs a full 19 minutes long. You can watch it here.

The public beta of DaVinci Resolve 15 is available today as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website for all current DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio customers. DaVinci Resolve Studio is available for US$299 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. The Fairlight consoles will be available later this year and will be priced from US$21,995 for the Fairlight 2 Bay console. The Fairlight consoles will be available from Blackmagic Design Resellers worldwide.

