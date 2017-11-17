MSE launches KitBAGS to make transporting C-stands easier

The new KitBAGS from Matthews Studio Equipment are designed to ease the daily burden of transporting C-stands, especially in a time where smaller crews are the rule.

By Jose Antunes November 17, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

MSE launches KitBAGS to make transporting C-stands easier

The Burbank based manufacturer of camera and lighting support MSE has taken its years of experience to develop the first cases that fully address all the requirements of today’s C-stand owners, the KitBAGS.

Always present in film production, the C-stand is a support used for light modifiers or small light fixtures and sometimes to support other equipment that was not meant to be used by the early C-stands, or Century stand, a term that comes from the early days of lighting equipment, when the stand was used to hold a popular sized sun reflector, which was 100 inches square or “century”.

MSE launches KitBAGS to make transporting C-stands easier

In  1974  Matthews  Studio  Equipment  introduced  the  industry’s  first  folding  base  C-Stand.  (C-Stand  and  Century  Stand  are  registered  trademarks  of  Matthews  Studio  Equipment.)  Matthews  now  produces  a  wide  range  of  C-Stands  and  related  accessories  to  assist  the motion  picture,  television  and  photographic  professional  in  lighting  and  lighting  modification  support.

Century  stands , ‘C’  stands or C-stands  are  an  important  component  in  the  image  makers  arsenal  of  tools.  These  popular  stands  are  available  in  many  different  configurations, lengths and finishes. The unique staggered leg design allows C-stands to be nested and therefore be placed extremely close to one another on set. The lower leg can also be slid under many objects.

MSE launches KitBAGS to make transporting C-stands easier

Now Matthews Studio Equipment has developed KitBAGS, a new line of grip and lighting equipment bags, the first of which are designed specifically to ease the daily burden of transporting C-stands. With independent productions shifting to smaller crews and faster setups in multiple locations, MSE’s has taken its years of experience to develop the first cases that fully address all the requirements of today’s C-stand owners.

“The ability to quickly pack and transport a few C-stands has become a necessity,” says Tyler Phillips, Executive Vice President for MSE. “In the past, bags designed for this purpose have been very limited and lack the robustness and features required. Legs often protrude, and arms, when folded, make their size and shape awkward to carry and ship.”

MSE launches KitBAGS to make transporting C-stands easier

MSE gathered years of feedback from the thousands of C-Stand owners to produce bags that are convenient, strong and affordable. The new bags, designed to transport several stands easily, feature ballistic nylon, heavy duty easy glide zippers, padded red interiors and high-density wheels to ensure performance and reliability. “The rolling bag has additional space for lighting stands or grip gear and an external zipper pocket for the Matthews RoadFlags II kit. Almost everything you need in one case,” Phillips explains.

It’s a world-class support in a heavy-duty package – including the little extras like business card name-tag holder, padded shoulder strop, grip handles, internal dividers and more. Never before has traveling with C-stands been so convenient and easy.

MSE’s KitBAGS come in Rolling style at $350 and Shoulder style at $250.


Build your dynamic microphone modularly: Pyle PDMIC78 with Shure accessories

AJA and Avid develop Avid Artist | DNxIP

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

