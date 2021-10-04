Matthews Studio Equipment introduced The Claw, a new generation clamp and Veeboxx, a portable soft box enclosure that work together to transform the Astera 40” Titan tube into a diffused lighting source.

The Claw & VeeBoxx from Matthews Studio Equipment form a safe, practical, solution to bring delicate tubes into the hefty world of grips and gaffers. Discover how they work.

The answer for safely mounting Astera Hyperion, Titan and Helios as well as T12 tube lights to standard grip equipment is now available, according to Matthews Studio Equipment. The company introduced The Claw, a new generation clamp, designed to solve real on-set issues, by Sci-Tech Award-winning Key Grip Richard Mall with gaffer Jeremy Launais and crafted by the team at MSE headquarters in Burbank, California.

According to MSE, this smart innovation offers smooth, intuitive operation and a solid hold, while protecting a delicate tube from slippage, over-squeeze and scratching. Made of lightweight aluminum and weighing under one-half pound, the system offers the familiar operation of the popular Matthellini Clamp. But in this case, the Claw is purpose-built for delicate tubular lighting fixtures.

A unique tool, The Claw brings these popular lights into the grip world, offering ease and compatibility with any common rigging that has a baby receiver. Integral to The Claw is a Matthews 5” long, industry-standard 5/8” Baby Pin. Designed with the mounting pin in-line with the fixture, facilitates low-profile and simple mounting to a 5/8” grip head or Baby receiver. The ¼”-20 threaded receiver allows the pin to be extended using a MicroRod or similar hardware. Adding Claws to a grip kit enables easy stacking of any number of tubes or accomplishing custom designed tube light arrays.

Veeboxx, a portable soft box

Operation is easy. The Claw’s threaded pin may be activated by rotating its winged handle. Clockwise tightening engages the jaw’s four fingers, clamping them more than 180-degrees around the fixture for a sure hold. The handle is specially sized to eliminate over-cranking— a half turn is all it takes.

For added protection each Claw finger is padded with textured rubber to avoid surface damage and slippage—safeguarding from nicks and scrapes on the tube’s housing. Within the jaw a series of magnets work to keep the Claw fingers in the open position ready to receive a tube.

The Claw comes with a black anodized finish and features an attachment insert for a safety strap. The Claw begins shipping in October 2021 at an MSRP of $89.

Matthews Studio Equipment also introduced the Veeboxx, a portable soft box enclosure that works with The Claw by Matthews to quickly transform the Astera 40” Titan tube into a diffused lighting source. The Claw & VeeBoxx form a safe, practical, solution to bring delicate tubes into the hefty world of grips and gaffers.

The Claw & VeeBoxx

The compact, versatile and lightweight system features removable front panels offering three different diffusion options: Voodoo Cloth, 1/2 Grid, and ¼ Grid, secured by hook and loop. A reflective interior within VeeBoxx maximizes the tube’s output. A rear zipper opening runs the length of the body that allows easy access to the back of the fixture to enable hassle-free adjustments. The Claw fits elegantly through the back zipper to facilitate light tube mounting to standard grip heads in multiple ways.

The softbox’s exterior is made of black Ripstop fabric with silver reflective material on the inside. Designed around the Titan Tube, VeeBoxx’s resourceful design allows it to fold up compactly accordion-style, for storage and transport.

Fully assembled, the VeeBoxx is 43” wide X 6”/109 x 15cm tall and 5.5”/14cm deep and weights 2.7-lbs/1.2kg. The diffusion panel surface area is 40” x 6”/101 x 15cm.

The Matthews Studio Equipment Claw & VeeBoxx set including a carrying bag is available through the company’s worldwide dealer network.