MoovIT to have its own stand for the first time at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam, to show a full range of services for the media industry.

Three of MoovIT’s own software products will be in focus at this year’s IBC: the project management software Helmut, the Vulcano graphics automation tool, and the TitleTool video localisation solution.

“Workflow In The Flow” is how MoovIT describes the services the company offers its clients. MoovIT provides video and IT solutions for broadcasters and organisations of all shapes and sizes. MoovIT Software Products (MSP) develops and markets Helmut, MoovIT’s project management software.

A specialist in the development and support of workflows for all aspects of post-production, news and archiving at the interface between video and IT, MoovIT is a professional partner for all aspects of optimising and automating video project management. In particular, the company continuously develops new software solutions for collaborative video editing that are tailored to the needs of customers in large production environments, such as for sports events coverage. In addition, MoovIT offers innovative solutions for web-based video localisation, remote editing and video hosting, and cloud services.

At this year’s IBC from 15 to 18 September, MoovIT and MoovIT Software Products (MSP) will share a stand for the very first time – located in Hall 7.C39. Visitors will be able to ask questions on topics ranging from software development to system integration, cloud services, customised software, video event planning and support. The stand will also be a source of ideas for broadcasters, production houses of all sizes, agencies and businesses across a wide range of industries, who are seeking inspiration for designing their media production processes.

Helmut, Vulcano and TitleTool

Here is a description, shared by MoovIT, of the three solutions being presented at IBC2023:

Helmut project management software

The enterprise version of the project management software Helmut4 – with the components FX, IO, Cosmo and Housekeeper for efficient administration, backup and control of editing projects in professional Adobe video production environments – is already well established. Recently, MoovIT unveiled HelmutTEAM, a standard product package including all Helmut components, offered on a licence basis for up to 20 users. This solution is aimed at small and mid-sized producers, who can leverage HelmutTEAM to work with the same efficiency and effectiveness as larger players – particularly in remote or network-based workflows.

Graphics automation with Vulcano

MoovIT’s Vulcano tool automatically integrates Adobe Motion Graphics templates and graphics rendered from them into video editing workflows. This web-based editing solution includes all features provided by Adobe After Effects. Once an individual graphic has been created – for example, in subtitles, within a graphical element or in video content – it is automatically registered, rendered and assigned to the correct project for further use in editing. In this way, Vulcano secures and greatly simplifies the collaboration process between graphic designers, editors and cutters. All team members can concentrate on their work and receive the information they need, without overlapping and without a need to maintain cumbersome individual lists at each step. Processes are accelerated, which is particularly important in the fields of sports production, where many graphics are used, and in news production, where up-to-the-minute text information – displayed in lower thirds, for instance – is crucial.

Vulcano is available for purchase as an on-premises enterprise solution, or via a cloud-based SaaS licence model with offerings structured according to the desired scope of use.

Video localisation with TitleTool

The localisation of video content is increasingly relevant in times of globally networked communication – particularly in the field of news production. For example, SWI swissinfo.ch, the international online service of Switzerland’s SRG public broadcasting association, leverages MoovIT’s TitleTool platform to quickly distribute up-to-date video content and via its online channels in up to 10 languages. TitleTool allows users to localise videos for specific countries and target audiences, while also incorporating AI software. Texts and animations can be adapted even when they appear in video content, while logos and graphics can be changed or replaced with ease. The audio functions enable voiceovers and the modification of background music, to name just two examples.

At the same time, TitleTool is also a control and backup tool. It delivers a complete overview of project assignments and the status of editing projects, plus rights management and cost development information. TitleTool offers more than pure overlay technology, more than subtitling, more than video editing and more than a video library.