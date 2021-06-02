Simple. Powerful. Adaptable. A better way to create. Now, thanks to a new update, Monogram Creative Console integrates with Final Cut Pro to make color grading significantly easier.

Monogram announced this month that the company worked directly with CommandPost to add incredible functionality between Monograms modular control surface and Final Cut Pro (FCP). The FCP integration with Monogram via CommandPost makes color grading significantly more precise and productive than with a mouse and keyboard. Simple. Powerful. Adaptable. A better way to create. As the company says.

Monogram Consoles make working with creative software more engaging and productive. They’re perfectly suited for photo/video editing, color grading, music production, virtual production and more. What more, Monogram’s control surface is unique because it has modules you can connect together in any way, shape or form to fit your workflow and your workspace. You can add more or less depending what you need them for. Here are some of Monograms’ key features as presented by the company:

The Orbiter module is one of a kind. The pressure sensitive disc in the middle paired with the outside infinite encoder ring makes for incredibly precise adjustments in tasks like color grading or tonal adjustments a breeze

It can easily shave hours off of editing time, plus with the physical controls it helps you stay focused on your work instead of looking at software UI like adjustment panels.

We’ve worked with the Adobe team, Capture One team and Final Cut Pro team to create fantastic integrations with the most popular creative applications used by professionals.

A story started in 2013

Monogram’s story goes back to 2013, when its first generation hardware, Palette Gear, launched on Kickstarter. Since then the company inspired tens of thousands of creatives that there is a better way to create. Monogram challenged the status quo by transforming how creatives interact with creative software. The company listened to thousands of creatives on what features they wanted. Then Monogram built a tool that had the highest impact for actual creative professionals and their day-to-day workflows.

In 2019, Monogram launched its second generation hardware, Creative Console. They took everything learned from their first generation gear and upgraded it in every way imaginable. The recently announced integration with FCPX is the most recent example of the company’s commitment to the industry and the search for better ways to create. FCP joins Monogram’s other key integrations for creative workflows like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Adobe Audition, and Unreal Engine.

Monogram worked with Commandpost.io to beta test their newly developed integration between Monogram Creative Console and Final Cut Pro.The new integration supports:

Grading controls: Color wheels and color boards

Inspector and compositing controls: Position, anchor, crop, scale, opacity, and rotation

Timeline controls: Jog, nudge, select items, and blade

Additionally: any menu item or key command assignable in Final Cut Pro

Because this was built upon CommandPost’s incredible macOS automation tools, says the company, it’s a way more capable integration than anything previously offered for Palette or Monogram + Final Cut.