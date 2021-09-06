Zhong Yi Optics has rebuilt its old 135mm f/2.8 lens into 135mm f/2.5, available in Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon Fx, Nikon Z and Sony FE mounts for $299.

Joining the Mitakon Creator 20mm f/2, the Mitakon Creator 35mm f/2, and the Mitakon Creator 85mm f/2.8 1-5X Super Macro, the new Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 from Zhong Yi Optics is the company’s 135mm f/2.8 lens rebuilt and made available in Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon Fx, Nikon Z and Sony FE mounts.

The new 135mm lens, a classic focal length for portrait, benefits working in difficult lighting and is, as expected, also offering great control on depth of field. The lens, Zhong Yi Optics says, “is composed by high quality ultra-low dispersion elements that forms ultra-sharp images with minimal chromatic aberration. Well-built with metallic housing, the focus throw is comparatively long to give accurate focus control. “

The Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 renders an exquisite buttery smooth bokeh thanks to the nine blades of circular and luminous aperture. Zhong Yi Optics notes that “the background is softly blended like butter. Great control of depth of field can be achieved with focus technique, offering high level of creative potential with the lens. The perfect separation of subject from the background makes the lens ideal for portrait photography. “

No more distracting colour fringing

Zhong Yi has improved the optical design of the Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 lens based on experience of producing 135mm lenses. The lens features two Super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass and two ultra-high refraction index glass elements that are precisely deployed to provide optimal sharpness. Images taken by it show sharp details even across the corners, with minimal field curvature to ensure the highest possible resolution is retained along edges of the area in frame.

The Super ED and ultra-high refraction index glasses incorporated in the design of the Mitakon Creator 135 f/2.5 lens help achieve the APO quality. Zhong Yi Optics claims that “chromatic aberration is well suppressed to the slightest. No more distracting colour fringing is found along areas with highlighting parts over the image. A perfectly coloured, extraordinarily sharp portrait image with beautiful bokeh is achievable under strong lighting with this lens.”

Minimal focus breathing

The robust metal barrel has clear scale markings on aperture ring and focus ring. The lens features a long focus throw that enables precise focusing on target objects. A retractable lens hood, designed to be longer than it used to be, helps to reduce flare and ghosting. Zhong Yi Optics says the lens offers premium built quality, so if you’re after a manual focus lens for your system, consider this new lens added to the Creator family.

While this is a lens that photographers might want to try, videographers may also be interested in a lens that goes beyond the focal coverage of the Mitakon Speedmaster Cinema lens T1.0 MFT Combo Set, which includes three focal lengths: 17, 25 and 35mm and the upcoming Mitakon Speedmaster Cinema Lens 50mm T1.0. ProVideo Coalition has previously mentioned these lenses from ZY Optics.

A Mitakon Speedmaster Cinema 135 f/2.5 lens may be in the plans, but for now the Mitakon Creator 135 f/2.5 lens is the only 135mm available. The lens features an internal focus design, with no extension/retraction on the lens housing when adjusting the focus ring, and that makes allows filters, matte boxes, or other camera accessories to be mounted on it solidly. Focus breathing is, according to Zhong Yi Optics, designed to be minimal that the transition of shifting area in focus will be silky smooth.

The new Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 lens is available now on the company’s official website and other authorized resellers. The US retail price is $299.