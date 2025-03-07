Megadap, a leading innovator in lens adapter technology, is thrilled to announce that its ETZ21 adapter has recently been used in space by NASA… and reveals that its adapters now can be used with RED Cinema Cameras.

Stunning images recently released by NASA from the ISS were captured with the help of a Megadap ETZ21 adapter used with a Nikon Z9 camera and a Sigma 14mm f/1.4 lens.

The EXIF data available with the file allowed Megadap to confirm that the photos taken by NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard in the International Space Station (ISS) were made with the Megadap ETZ21 Pro. In fact, only with the adapter it would be possible to pair the a Sigma 14mm f/1.4 lens with the Nikon Z9 camera used by the astronaut, as the lens is currently not available in Nikon Z mount.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to see our ETZ21 adapter being used in such an extraordinary environment,” said Mr Xia, founder of Megadap. “It’s a testament to the reliability and performance of our adapters that it meets the rigorous demands of space photography. Knowing that our product contributed to capturing these breathtaking images from the ISS is a source of immense pride for the entire Megadap team.”

Megadap adapters are compatible with Nikon Z-Mount RED Cinema Cameras

The Megadap ETZ21 Pro adapter allows photographers to use Sony E lenses on Nikon Z series cameras, maintaining autofocus and aperture control. Its robust design and precise engineering make it a favorite among photographers seeking versatility and performance. According to the company, “it also has one of the best compatibility in the market, allowing Sony E lenses to retain most of its features when being used on a Nikon Z cameras.”

In addition to its space-proven performance, Megadap ETZ21 Pro and EFTZ21 adapters are also compatible with the latest RED Cinema Cameras featuring a Nikon Z mount. This expanded compatibility opens up a world of creative possibilities for filmmakers, allowing them to utilize a wide range of Canon EF lenses on their RED Cinema Cameras.

“We are committed to providing filmmakers with the tools they need to achieve their creative vision,” added Mr Xia. “The compatibility of our adapters with RED Cinema Cameras in Nikon Z mount is a significant step in that direction, offering unparalleled lens choices and flexibility.”

The Megadap ETZ21 Pro (Sony E lens to Nikon Z camera) and EFTZ21 (Canon EF lens to Nikon Z camera) adapters are available for purchase through authorized dealers and official webstore. The suggested retail price is USD 249/pc for ETZ21 Pro and USD 299/pc for EFTZ21.