RED Adds Nikon Z Mount to V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X Camera Systems

RED DIGITAL CINEMA® announced today that its groundbreaking V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X camera systems will also now be available with Nikon’s premier Z Mount, providing filmmakers with ultimate flexibility in lens choice and a complete capture solution from lens to sensor to codec.

“This marks the beginning of RED and Nikon’s collaborative products and it is the exciting first step in a new Z Cinema Series,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. “By integrating the Z Mount, RED is providing more lens choices than ever before, empowering filmmakers with greater artistic flexibility. This development grants filmmakers the versatility of Nikon’s innovative Z lineup and PL options, as well as access to F Mount glass and many popular vintage lenses.”

With a shallower flange depth and a wider diameter, the Nikon Z Mount enables lens designs with higher sharpness and superior aberration control. The Z lenses can deliver unrivaled low-light performance and edge-to-edge detail as well as autofocus performance on both the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras.

Key Features, Pricing and Availability

RED’s V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT, recognized for its unmatched low-light performance, dynamic range, resolution, high frame rates, and industry-leading 8K VV global shutter large format sensor, is available for a suggested retail price of $29,995.

RED’s KOMODO-X Z MOUNT features a 6K S35 global shutter sensor and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P, all in a form factor measuring only 4x4x5 inches and 2.6 lbs. The KOMODO-X Z MOUNT is available for a suggested retail price of $6,995.RED is also announcing all-new Z to PL Adapter Packs, which provide a robust PL mount solution and added flexibility for V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT and KOMODO-X Z MOUNT shooters. Currently, there are four different Z to PL Adapter Pack options available, with shipments starting in spring 2025:

Z to PL Adapter Pack Options Suggested Retail Price RED V-RAPTOR Z to PL Adapter Pack $1,500 RED V-RAPTOR Z to PL with Electronic ND Adapter Pack $3,500 RED KOMODO Z to PL Adapter Pack $1,500 RED KOMODO Z to PL with Electronic ND Adapter Pack $3,500

Both the RF and the all-new Z mount versions of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras, and Z to PL adapter packs are available now on RED.com or through RED Premium Dealers.

RF Mount Transition

Filmmakers now also have the option to convert their RF mount versions of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras to the all-new Z Mount systems. This transition costs $1,695 for the V-RAPTOR [X] and $1,595 for the KOMODO-X.

Trade-In Program

RED is excited to announce the return of its trade-in program, now available for the latest generation of RED cameras, including the new Z Mount models. Customers can trade in their existing RED DSMC, RAVEN, SCARLET-W, DSMC2, or RANGER cameras and receive a credit towards the purchase of a new, eligible RED V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack or RED V-RAPTOR Pack [X] Pack with either the new Z Mount or RF Mount. For more information on the trade-in process and eligibility, please visit RED.com.

“We are committed to providing filmmakers with limitless possibilities for realizing their desired vision, and the fusion of RED and Nikon’s robust technologies and expertise will generate even more advanced tools, enhancing our filmmaking community’s creative capabilities,” added Oishi.

For more information on the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X Z MOUNT camera systems, visit RED.com or RED Premium Dealers. Filmmakers can also visit the RED Studios Hollywood store location or any one of the RED Premium Dealers across the globe to schedule a demo and learn more about the products.

To learn more about the latest RED technologies, visit www.RED.com or follow RED on Instagram (@REDdigitalcinema) or X (@RED_Cinema).