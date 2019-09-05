Advanced Broadcast Solutions, a division of Key Code Media, presents a one-day Media Technology Expo, in Seattle WA on September 24th, and in Portland OR on September 26th. The shows run from 9am to 6pm, with vendor booths and a speaker program covering NDI, web-based editorial, IP in live production, digital recorders, live streaming, live production with cine cameras, and wireless audio. For all six PVC readers in the Pacific Northwest area (grin), this is a convenient way to corral vendors, get some hands-on time with gear, and maybe even learn something new from the speakers. It’s free, there’s a catered lunch, and there’s even a raffle to win prizes. Sign up here for Seattle, or here for Portland.

ABS’s webpage say this:

ABS, a division of Key Code Media welcomes you to the Annual Media Technology Expo!

Are you a Broadcaster, IT Manager, House of Worship Facility, Government Agency, Educational Institute, Corporation, Live Event Production, Post House, Cable Provider, Film Maker, Audio Studio, Student or Professional that wants to keep up with the ever evolving professional technology field? This is the forum for you!

This complimentary one-day event will feature educational sessions, networking opportunities and an exhibit hall showcasing equipment from a variety of manufacturers. Fresh from IBC, NAB, InfoComm, Broadcast Asia and other interrelated events, knowledgeable representatives from across our industry will be in attendance to assist, educate and empower you to understand the complexities required in today’s professional video and audio infrastructure. Registration is free and includes lunch and refreshments throughout the show. Attend the great seminars and enter our raffle to win prizes.

Schedule:

9:00 Doors Open!

9:30 – 9:45 Welcome Message from Mark Siegel, VP of Business Development

10:00am – 10:45am

Moving to an IP future: What NDI is and how to use it with existing infrastructure.

Newtek, Ely Stacy – Sales Specialist; Western US and Canada

11:00am – 11:45am

Web-based solutions for Editorial; exploring ways teams can search, log, edit and collaborate remotely.

Avid, Corey Tedrow – Application Specialist

12:00am – 12:45am

The Future of IP in Live Production: It’s not just delivery anymore, it’s Control.

Broadcast Pix, Chuck Williamson – Sales Engineer, Western Region

11:30 – 1:30 Catered Lunch

1:00pm – 1:45pm

Digital Video Recorders: Best Choices and Best Practices When Evaluating a Digital Recorder For Your Project’s Needs

AJA Video, Tery Williams – Senior Field Systems Engineer

2:00pm – 2:45pm

Live Streaming Best Practices for the Enterprise

Invintus Media, Scott Freeman – CTO

3:00pm – 3:45pm

CineLive, using cinema cameras for live productions.

Panasonic, Laurence Nunn – Cinema Development Manager

4:00pm – 4:45pm

Wireless workflow in the new age of wireless microphones, IFB and in ear monitoring.

Lectrosonics, Kelly Fair – Western Regional Sales Manager

5:00 – 6:00 Prize Drawing & Wrap Up

Some of the Great Manufacturers Exhibiting Include:

Disclosure: Neither ABS nor Key Code Media encouraged me to make this post; I just received an email about the show and thought the other five PVC readers in the PNW might want to know about it.

