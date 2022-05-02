Now that NAB has come and gone, there are other in-person events re-emerging after the COVID hiatus. This month we have the Keycode Media POSTNAB show, Koerner Camera’s PNW Lens Summit, and Gearhead’s Mini Gear Expo.

POSTNAB 2022

POSTNAB 2022 offers 30 vendors and a selection of speakers covering broadcast and post-production tech. It’s a one-day show and free to attend, though tickets are limited (as I write this, only 79 are left for the Seattle show).

Seattle: Wednesday, May 4

Los Angeles: Wednesday, May 11

Chicago: Tuesday, May 24

Detroit: Thursday, May 26

PNW Lens Summit

The PNW Lens Summit is a two-day cine glass expo, the first “live” Lens Summit since the 2019 event. The 2017 photo gallery gives you an idea of what to expect. Koerner says:

We will be following CDC and state guidelines. Safety precautions include:

All attendees and exhibitors will be required to present your COVID-19 vaccination card, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours , to enter the event. Social distancing is encouraged.



Things will look a little different than years past, but that doesn’t mean you should expect anything less than the best!

Portland, OR: Friday–Saturday May 13 & 14, 10am–5pm

2022 Mini Gear Expo

Join Gearhead Grip & Electric on Saturday, May 14, from 2–8pm, and Sunday, May 15, from 9am–2pm to see the latest and greatest in motion-picture grip, lighting, and support gear. There will also be special workshops & demos, local bites & brews, live entertainment, and more. Details here. Gearhead says:

All exhibitors and attendees must present their COVID-19 vaccination card for entry. Face masks may also be required, depending on current CDC guidelines and local mandates.