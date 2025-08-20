Offering the same trusted build and compact design of the original Mini Extendable Reverse Folding Stand—but loaded with in-the-field conveniences, the new Location MERF is now available for $149.00 USD.

The perfect choice for photographers on the move is now ready for the road less traveled. As Matthews revealed, “a reliable concept in small, portable kit stands… just got even more capable!”. The Location MERF is the next evolution of the company’s popular MERF Stand, built with the same compact design and now loaded with features made for the field. It reaches a full 7’5″ (227cm) height yet folds down small enough to fit in a backpack or travel kit. Whether you’re working on city sidewalks, staircases, or rough terrain, Location MERF is, Matthews says, “field-ready and built to perform. Once again, it’s Matthews Studio Equipment. It’s strong. It’s reliable. It’s the Location MERF – empowering you with confidence to create.”

The Location MERF offers the same trusted build and compact design of the original Mini Extendable Reverse Folding Stand—but loaded with in-the-field conveniences. This versatile workhorse offers 3 added advantages to support field work. Location MERF comes standard with Matthews’ exclusive Rocky Mountain Leg that extends up to 3″, providing level setup on hillsides, sidewalks, and other uneven terrain. For ultra-secure mounting and handling, there’s a knurled baby pin undercut with a smartly textured grip. Plus, the new knurled 1/4″-20 tapped baby pin is ready to attach accessories or to screw on a camera—perfect for light packing.

Like the original, Location MERF is built with lightweight aluminum tubing and features Matthews’ preferred brake-lock 3-point of contact system. Fortified with a rigid Riser Column and aluminum castings, Location MERF reaches a full 7’5″/227cm height. It also features tool-free T-Handles and trusty nuts-and-bolts construction.

Ready to support up to 9-lbs/4kg, Location MERF itself weights just 2.5-lbs/1.1kg. With a 24″/61cm Footprint Diameter it raises up to 83″/212cm and compacts down to just 20″/51cm, ready to fit in a pack or travel kit.

For more information on Location MERF and accessories visit: https://bit.ly/LocationMERF.