Announced as the best digital production secret out of France, MTM officially launches in U.S with its global production marketplace and end to end video creation platform.

Promising to save brands up to 30% of time spent on procuring, sourcing and producing audiovisual content, the new digital production solution from MTM also offers automated language localization.

Master the Monster (MTM) launches in the United States of America with its global production marketplace and end to end video creation platform, claiming it saves brands and production partners up to 30% of time spent on procuring, sourcing and producing audiovisual content, from social video clips to AR and VR, and stating that among its early clients sourcing production bids for content creation are companies as L’Oreal and McDonalds.

Helmed by Elie Ohayon, former CEO of both Saatchi & Saatchi France and McCann Paris, the platform is expanding its footprint to help U.S. brands deliver audiovisual content to their audiences while saving up to 30% of the time usually spent on production. MTM provides you with the means to decode the video production market and control your image. The company says that “its tools guide you through this changing environment to help you control your content and optimize both your time and expenses. Our step-by-step production process enables you to work in close collaboration with the production company you have chosen, while streamlining decision making.”

According to a Cisco study, video accounts for more than 82% of internet traffic (15 times more than in 2017). Further, 81% of companies worldwide use video for their content marketing according to Techjury. As the pandemic culture and social media prime audience to prioritize video content, companies of all sizes are faced with a growing need to rapidly resource video to keep up with the demand. This frenetic enthusiasm, both internally and externally, for video production has therefore led to a rebalancing of their advertising budget, which can total more than 35% of total advertising budgets.

Access to a varied selection of production companies

According to MTM, brands everywhere are forced to become content factories but many teams aren’t stacked with the expertise or capacity to create videos in-house, especially in large volumes. Many factors lengthen production times including searching for producers, brief creation, and validation/procurement processes that aren’t standardized.

“To be visible to their audiences, companies of all sizes have no choice but to invest in the production of ever-increasing video content,” said Elie. “That’s why Master the Monster, a platform connecting with producers, puts video creation and production within everyone’s reach, thanks to a management solution that is unique to the remote-first times and directly addresses the imbalance with creative staffing holes.”

Master the Monster gives direct and instant access to a varied selection of production companies ranked according to several criteria: quality, specialization, localized geography and competitiveness. By offering the ability to select up to three production companies that will respond to each proposal via MTM’s proprietary bidding process tool, MTM guarantees – the company claims – the fairest price for any company’s needs. Through a simple request on MTM’s platform, which takes no more than three minutes, MTM selects the production companies which best match a brand’s needs.

A step-by-step standardized workflow

MTM also offers live collaborative tools (such as video calls, instant chat, live validations, annotation tools for audio/video/photo) all within the platform which enhance its streamlined workflow solution to monitor the video production process. This step-by-step standardized workflow provides anyone, regardless of production expertise, with the tools to significantly reduce the time it takes to translate a good idea into a video that can be shared at the right time, on the right media.

“MTM invented a new model that helped us deliver our global corporate vision film at speed with a high level of quality,” said L’Oreal Active Cosmetics division worldwide President Myriam Cohen-Welgryn. “It’s the most comprehensive production solution we’ve found.”

For production partners looking to bid on new client projects, MTM offers a decentralized space which puts them on equal footing with major name studios and other production companies. MTM reduces the often murky procurement process on both client and producer sides with a templated brief, checklist and client needs that contains everything they need to pitch, reducing any unintentional friction or bottleneck that comes with working collaboratively for the first (or hundredth) time. MTM is also cost-effective for both participants; when a pitch is won, Master the Monster only takes 5% of the total project budget from producers and 10% of the budget from brands as commission.

Along with the announcement of its launch in the United States of America, MTM unveiled its first automated language localization tool to easily globalize your videos. An important aspect of making a video truly global is the ability for different audiences to understand it. Content that’s localized has a better chance of engagement success if the audience knows what’s actually being said, whether they’re in China, Mexico or France.

MTM’s automated language localization tool

When you’re churning out dozens of videos a month to your channels but don’t have the bandwidth or budget to dub each video into specific languages, you run into a bottleneck where your message can be misinterpreted, especially in important regions where your international customers are. Voiceovers (dubbing) and translations are costly and often take a considerable amount of time, despite the original finished content being ready for distribution.

MTM SST is the first, separate language subtitling feature that localizes content into over 100+ languages– in minutes. For the company’s global clients, localization of hundreds and thousands of assets is at the core of their needs. While it has become increasingly mandatory (thanks to the nature of how social media knows no boundaries) and at the same time extremely complex. Giving the possibility to manage the translations both from the local markets and from the central marketing teams is a huge step in terms of cost and time savings both at the heart of the Master the Monster promise.

For English-speaking or native content creators and influencers, it’s a challenge to be seen on a global scale but not be understood. With MTM SST, we’re helping each content creator and brand make their influence truly global.

Incorporating Google Translate and Google Speech-to-Text APIs, a transcription of speech to text happens in minutes; a non-subtitled 5 minute video can be translated into whichever language you choose in less than 180 seconds (3 minutes). An hour-long video can be auto-translated in roughly 36 minutes– saving a team of captioners and translators hours to days of tedious work, instead giving back time to focus on correcting the nuances of languages in the final transcript versus rushing the project.

Further, a video already with a close-captioned translation can be done even more quickly; a 5 minute video can be done in 20 seconds and an hour-long video can be translated in 5 minutes.

According to the company, MTM SST is interoperable with all files from .mov to .WAV to .FLAC. MTM SST is now available for an additional cost and can be added to the platform premium subscription. The feature will eventually be offered as a separate pay-per-use tool from the subscription at a later date.