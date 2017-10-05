Most people interested in 4K final delivery have realized that without HDR, 4K is like a day without sunshine. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. Ever since 4K UHD TV sets came onto the market, I have advised everyone not to buy any 4K UHD TV set without HDR. For final delivery 4K (as opposed to using 4K footage to pan and zoom for 1080p projects), extra contrast range is much more important than the extra pixels in 4K. If you read my recent two articles about new 4K UHD camcorders from Canon and Sony (links ahead), you will have noticed that the three Sony models offer Instant HDR and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma with BT.2020), and these are available as free firmware updates for two other Sony models you may already own. In an under 5-minute video, DP Rob Scribner will teach you the workflow for Instant HDR, which works whether or not you plan to grade, and how it’s backward compatible for those viewers who don’t have HDR in their current TV sets and are stuck with the older BT.709.

Recent articles about the new camcorders from Canon and Sony

The new Sony models that will ship with this capabilities are the FDR-AX700, HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90. Prior Sony models that can get Instant HDR with Hybrid Log Gamma via a free firmware update are the Z150 and FS5.

Here’s the under 5-minute video, where DP Rob Scribner explains the workflow and camera settings:

