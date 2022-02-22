In 2009, Panasonic introduced the DMC-GH1, the first model of the LUMIX GH series. In 2022, the LUMIX GH6: gets a new sensor and new technology, for better video recording.

The LUMIX GH6 is a compact next-generation mirrorless camera featuring unlimited C4K/60p in 4:2:2 10-bit, 5.7K/60p in 10-bit and 4K 120p HFR / FHD Maximum 300fps VFR Video Recording.

Panasonic has a new flagship model for its LUMIX G Series digital mirrorless camera based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. The LUMIX GH6 is the latest addition of the series that again breaks the boundaries of digital mirrorless cameras. The series started in 2009, when Panasonic introduced the DMC-GH1, the first model of the LUMIX GH series, with a photo/video-hybrid concept. Since then, the GH series has evolved to include innovative features demanded by users and has become renowned by creators worldwide as a first-choice tool thanks to its performance, mobility, and rugged design. The LUMIX GH6 is the latest addition of the series that again breaks the boundaries of digital mirrorless cameras.

Here is some of the information shared by Panasonic regarding the new camera:

By increasing the effective pixel count by more than 20% in comparison with the sensor of the LUMIX GH5, the new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor boasts high-resolution, high-speed signal readout and wide dynamic range. The new Venus Engine is equipped with advanced image processing technologies to render high resolution images with natural noise texture and rich color reproduction, which is a hallmark of LUMIX cameras.

The LUMIX GH6 contains V-Log/V-Gamut – a first for LUMIX G Micro Four Thirds cameras – and provides 12+ stops and even 13+ stops of wide dynamic range using Dynamic Range Boost mode.

LUMIX GH6 with Apple ProRes 422 HQ

The new LUMIX GH6 has again evolved to achieve 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p unlimited video recording time, 4:2:0 10-bit 4K120p, 4:2:2 10bit FHD 240p HFR (High Frame Rate) and FHD maximum 300fps VFR (Variable Frame Rate) to reproduce dynamic motion of the subject. In addition to 4:2:0 10-bit 5.7K 60p, 4:2:0 10-bit 5.8K 30p (4.4K 60p) anamorphic 4:3 video can be recorded utilizing the full area of the sensor. It is possible to display de-squeezed footage on the monitor in real-time. 5.7K 30p video recording is available in Apple ProRes 422 HQ for the first time in LUMIX cameras, which enables non-linear editing without transcoding. Extended recording time is made possible with LUMIX’s heat management technology.

Boasting 7.5 stops of powerful image stabilization with its Dual I.S.2 for agile handheld shooting, the LUMIX GH6 has adopted a new super high-precision 5-axis gyro sensor with a new algorithm to achieve 7.5 stops of Body I.S.4 and Dual I.S.2.5 It also offers a wide variety of recording formats, resolutions and framerates to choose from according to the purpose.

With expertise drawn from firsthand opinions, the LUMIX GH6 has been designed to recognize high quality video expression and workflow efficiency from setup to delivery in addition to excellent depiction performance and mobility. Together with a wide array of lens options, Panasonic is committed to leading the industry with creators who are seeking for a new way to go beyond the limitations of creativity.

The LUMIX GH6 will be available at valued channel partners for $2,199.99 (body only) and $2,799.99 (body + L-kit package) in mid-March.