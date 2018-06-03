Cine Gear certainly isn’t the biggest event in the industry, but many people mention it as their favorite, and it’s easy to see why. Taking place on the Paramount Studios lot, it’s a location that is convenient for the many LA-based professionals in the industry, and the manageable space and crowd makes it feel like you can actually see everything. As we’ve detailed in the past, there’s always plenty to see at the event, and this year was no different.

Some of the bigger news coming out of Cine Gear 2018 centered on Sony’s announcement of how James Cameron is utilizing the VENICE camera for his latest project, Panavision revealing a dynamically adjustable liquid crystal ND, Core SWX announcing that the cycle rating of its battery packs have all doubled and the Anton/Bauer new Dionic XT. For our complete Cine Gear 2018 coverage, click here.

Beyond this kind of news though, Cine Gear is the chance for many people to get their hands on the equipment and gear that they’ve been wanting to check out but haven’t been able to for a variety of reasons. Cine Gear is a place where that can and does happen, as countless production professionals come to understand what kind of tools can and are making a difference on productions of all sizes.

We took a look at as many of the news, insights and happenings at the event as we could and shared them on social media, and a lot of other people did the same. Some of the highlights below, but you can also see everything we posted on Twitter at the event or check out #2018cinegearexpola to look at everything.

Showing off the world’s first imager extension system that’s being used on Avatar at @SonyProUSA press conference at @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/xpD6FF6W92 — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 2, 2018

We’re just getting started at #2018CineGearExpoLA! Keep following for more updates from the #Canon booth. pic.twitter.com/vj68xKn7wn — Canon USA Pro (@CanonUSApro) June 1, 2018

New approach around showing off gear for @DJIGlobal at @CineGearExpo. Not a drone in sight #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/aulrPI7vfK — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 2, 2018

New super prime lenses from @ZEISSLenses they look beautiful #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/wDB27r8i6v — Joshua Martin Studios (@JoshuaMStudios) June 1, 2018

“If we don’t have the audio, we don’t have a scene,” from Gretchen Warthen at @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/Q8ysux85Ka — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 2, 2018

Cinematographer @StevenPosterASC joined us at #2018CineGearExpoLA. Stop by the #Canon booth tomorrow to check out our gear! pic.twitter.com/qlNvbOi0ke — Canon USA Pro (@CanonUSApro) June 2, 2018

Legendary cinematographer, Nancy Schreiber, discusses making a film using the EOS C700 camera at #2018CineGearExpoLA @CanonUSApro @CanonUSA pic.twitter.com/8sAppiWrPE — barbara davidson (@photospice) June 3, 2018

“Don’t be trapped in a ‘we must shoot with…’ argument”, from Jody Eldred at @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/Jl3fPv4FHH — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 2, 2018

Didn’t make it to #2018CineGearExpoLA? Here’s what happened – everyone is obsessed with full frame cinema cameras and lenses. pic.twitter.com/DGKpdyFqBB — Kevin Beckman (@KevinBeckman) June 2, 2018

#2018CineGearExpoLA we’re ready for you! Are u ready for day 2?☀️😎☀️ pic.twitter.com/T55HecDMst — Cine Gear Expo (@CineGearExpo) June 2, 2018

We’re talking #COMPACTSERVO lenses in the #Canon booth at #2018CineGearExpoLA! These compact, light weight lenses feature integrated autofocus & excellent optical quality with the pro video features of our Cinema lenses, such as minimal focus breathing & parfocal zooming. — Canon USA Pro (@CanonUSApro) June 1, 2018

Are videos games a new place for DoPs? Short answer: yes. With Yuri Neyman, ASC at @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/Hx3lU1H8Ni — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 3, 2018

Our rehoused Neo Super Baltar 35mm is here @CineGearExpo We’re showing this lens for the first time, as the glass was remade in just the last 2 weeks! #WeAreTLS #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/yjXwwUDJq6 — WeAreTLS (@WeAreTLS) June 2, 2018

Crazy to see how responsibilities of video game DP and live action DP line up, from @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/8my6dLc898 — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 3, 2018

We’re very pleased to have this awesome #award at our booth today 🏆 The 2018 Technical Lifetime Achievement Award. @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/2zTSG6fdda — ZEISS Cinematography (@ZEISSCine) June 2, 2018

The #Servicevision team is at the @CineGearExpo in LA 🎬

Come see us at booth 78 and check out the new #ScorpioStabilizedHead V

💥Probably the #fastest head in the market💥 RENTAL https://t.co/zN7ZyvXqgN VIDEO #Scorpio 10′ & #stabilizedhead in electric car#2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/3LS2gk07o0 — Servicevision (@servicevision) June 2, 2018

If you’re not able to keep up with the work you’ve got on your plate, it might be time to look for an agent or manager. From the “Got agent?” panel at @CineGearExpo #2018CineGearExpoLA pic.twitter.com/9YGrxOjwAz — ProVideo (@ProVideo) June 3, 2018

