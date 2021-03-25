Libec announces the world’s lightest video tripods

Libec is back this Spring with new products, starting with the new NX Series of tripods. The company also shows the JB40 jib arm and the new REC-LA compatible with an Atomos recorder with a built-in monitor.

With a weight of only 3.8 kg the Libec NX-100MC/NX-300MC mid-level spreader systems, recently announced, are considered the world’s lightest video tripods compared to conventional video tripods.

To meet market demand, Libec announced its new NX Series, a high performance lightweight video camera tripod made in Japan. As demand for lightweight multifunctional tripods continues to soar, the NX Series is definitely one of the best cost solutions to consider. According to the company, NX is “the world’s lightest video camera tripod”. The title, true as of October 2020, is based on Heiwa Seiki Kogyo’s research for mid-level spreader type tripods like the NX-100MC and NX-300MC, which are video tripod systems with multi-step drag and counterbalance mechanism.

The new Libec tripods provide high value in manifold shooting scenes and supports various cameras with a wide range of counterbalance without compromises on performance, quality, texture or appearance. NX challenges the conventional idea that “a lightweight tripod is risky or has low functionalities”. Although lightweight, the NX Series received the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2020 for modern concept design” and for the spirit of Japanese craftsmanship.

The new Libec NX tripods

Here is a brief description of the two models, whose complete specification you’ll find following the links to Libec’s website, where you’ll find webpages dedicated to them:

NX-100C/MC

The NX-100C/MC models are specially designed for small cameras and its excellent counterbalance range system can even balance the lightest configuration of a mirrorless camera with a kit lens. In addition, the optimally adjusted drag system provides great operability and smooth start and stop of pan and tilt movements. The NX-100 Series is great for mirrorless cameras, DSLRs, small handheld cameras and light rigged cameras.

NX-300C/MC

The NX-300C/MC models have an outstanding counterbalance range. These models cover a wide of camera configurations with payloads between 2.5kg and 10kg. The NX-300 Series is a must have tripod system that supports a wide range of rigged small cameras, mid-sized handheld cameras and rigged out professional cinema cameras.

The NX-100MC/NX-300MC mid-level spreader systems only weigh 3.8 kg and are considered, as we noted, the world’s lightest video tripods compared to conventional video tripods equipped with adjustable drag and counterbalance systems. This is achieved by closely exploring the structure, materials, and components, adapting a new mechanism that significantly reduces the number of parts, and applying plastic parts for the main component without compromising.

Carbon legs, foot pads and spreader

Some more details about these tripods, information provided by Libec, include:

Operability with Precision

Thanks to specially skilled craftsmen in Libec Japan, we adapted an innovative design to maximize NX’s performance. As result, a significant reduction in wobbling and backlash in pan and tilt movements is achieved and offers the best precision operability in its range by far.

The NX series can support a wide range of camera configurations with a newly designed multistep counterbalance system that fits variety of production styles. Users can select from 5 steps of counterbalance including a zero “free” mode option for speedy set-up.

The layered metal unit in the drag system ensures operability, durability and reliability. This advanced drag unit offers smoother starts, improved backlash control and more rigidity than a conventional low cost plastic unit commonly adapted by other brands.

The NX series features the variable 4 step drag pan tilt system that includes a zero “free” mode option with no friction. In addition, the finest silicon grease is applied to ensure ordinary pan and tilt movements at a wide temperature range from -40˚C/-40˚F up to +60˚C/+140˚F.

With a new lightweight structure design, the width of the carbon leg’s upper pipe leg is widened to enhance torsional rigidity and provide high payload performance. Developed exclusively for the NX series, the FP-1B foot pads and SP-1B floor spreader are available. The newly designed foot pads and floor spreader are even lighter than the existing model FP-2B and SP-2B.

On the side of the fluid head, there are 1/4 and 3/8 inch screw holes to attach an accessory arm with a monitor or a light. Since the holes are located on the base, the payload capacity, center of gravity and front-rear balance are not affected.

REC-LA and JB40 Jib Arm

Libec also introduced the REC-LA: REC Remote Control for Atomos recorders and other LANC equipment. The newly designed REC-LA is, Libec claims, compatible with an Atomos recorder with a built-in monitor whereas other conventional remote controls are not. REC-LA enables remote Rec start/stop for a recorder with a built-in monitor found in Atomos and Blackmagic Design, and LANC-equipped cameras. The remote control offers wonderful assistance to users holding a gimbal with both hands or shooting with a heavily rigged camera.

Libec also announced the Libec JB40 Jib Arm, which is available as the JB40 KIT, with: a professional Jib arm with T102B tripod and DL-8RB dolly or on its own. As the successor to the best-selling jib arm JB30, the new JB40 has been redesigned for professionals who can enjoy and appreciate a rigid, compact and lightweight jib arm. The JB40 jib arm is the ideal solution for front operations as it provides outstanding stability and flexibility to users who work with heavy cameras onsite. Simply designed for quick and easy setup, the JB40 enables even the smallest crew to effortlessly and comfortably operate the jib.