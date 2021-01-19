Hey Everyone,

It’s time, once again, for another “Let’s Edit” tutorial, and this time it’s all about a topic that a lot of editors, especially new editors don’t fully understand, and that is Transcoding. Transcoding is an exceptionally important topic to understand, as it’s the process of converting non-native (non-friendly) Media (RED, etc) to Avid DNxHD/HR or any other Avid native media, and have that media put into your Avid MediaFiles folder, for smooth playback in your Media Composer timeline. In this tutorial we’ll cover why you want to transcode, the situations that require it, and the ins and outs of the Transcode window, so this way any time you need to use it, there’s absolutely no confusion as to exactly what you’re doing! Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com