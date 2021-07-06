Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

This week Kenny talks with cinematographer Bryant Fisher about his work on the Netflix documentary “Lenox Hill.” This documentary series give viewers an intimate look at the lives of four doctors as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. To learn more about Bryant’s filmography, check out his website or his IMDb page. Enjoy the episode!