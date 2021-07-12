With a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing at entire zoom range and the stepless aperture ring, the new Leica DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm f/1.7 is the ideal lens to pair with your Panasonic LUMIX.

The new LEICA DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH, boasts a large F1.7 aperture throughout the entire 50-100mm (35mm camera equivalent) zoom range with, Panasonic claims, “exceptionally high optical performance clearing the stringent LEICA standards” adding that the lens “excels at both photo shooting and video recording, satisfying professional photographers and videographers alike.”

As a Micro Four Thirds type of lens, the new offer from Panasonic is compatible with other cameras using the same mount, but it is designed with Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds models in mind, and will be a good fit for the LUMIX GH5 II, a professional-quality imaging platform for filmmakers who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera.

The new LEICA DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH has been designed to be paired with the LEICA DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH, a currently available lens which has been highly acclaimed by creators. They both feature the full-range F1.7 high-speed aperture that provides beautiful bokeh and high descriptiveness, and the duo makes a nice pair offering ample coverage for most subjects.

Stepless aperture ring

In fact, the two lenses cover a focusing distance from wide angle to telephoto, functioning as eight fixed focal length lenses (20mm / 24mm / 28mm / 35mm / 50mm / 75mm / 85mm / 100mm, 35mm camera equivalent) providing the same or an even higher level of descriptiveness than a fixed focal length lens can offer. They have common aperture, high descriptive performance, shape and operability, enabling creators to produce their own unique image product using these two lenses with minimal workflow.

Comprising 16 elements in 11 groups, the lens system features an aspherical lens and three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses that effectively suppress the axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Spherical aberration and distortion are also corrected by the aspherical lenses for stunningly high resolution. The use of aspherical lenses and the optimum design of the lens system results in a compact size and light weight while still achieving outstanding optical performance.

Compatibility with a maximum 240-fps high-speed sensor drive realizes high-speed, high-precision auto focusing. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the stepless aperture ring and micro-step drive system in the aperture control section help the camera to smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design achieves exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming. A focus ring is equipped for intuitive, precise focusing and linear/ non-linear setting can also be switched with this ring. The LEICA DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing at entire zoom range.

A good option for macro

The LEICA DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH boasts a minimum focusing distance of 0.28m (at wide end, 0.31m at tele end) and the maximum magnification ratio of 0.42x (35mm camera equivalent) for superior macro photography. The rugged dust/splash-resistant design for high mobility withstands use under harsh conditions even in 10 degrees below zero. As usual, users should remember that the lens being “Dust and Splash Resistant” does not guarantee that damage will not occur if it is subjected to direct contact with dust and water. The filter diameter is 77mm, a common measure that makes it easy to use filters with the lens.

Panasonic says that the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH (H-X2550) will be available at valued channel partners for $1,799.99 at the end of August.