DCS (Digital Camera Systems) announced this February the general availability of the next generation lens encoder with wireless capabilities, the LDT-V2.

The latest product from DCS introduces capability to wirelessly stream real-time lens data directly into Unreal Engine and beyond. Discover the LDT-V2.

Launched in 2017 with the ambitions to create simple solutions for capturing frame by frame lens data from any lens., Digital Camera Systems (DCS) continues to explore that path, now with the introduction of the next generation lens encoder with wireless capabilities, the LDT-V2. Following the success of the industry leading hard-wired lens encoder LDT-V1, the LDT-V2 provides all the same functions as its predecessor but also adds wireless functionality to stream lens data directly to the media player, enabling the freedom of movement for camera operators.

Capturing lens data is an essential component to unlocking the full potential of virtual production. The LDT-V2 takes raw motor information from a lens control system, smart lens or DCS’ lens encoder LDT-E2, and translates it into human readable lens data. The LDT-V2 offers virtual production studios the opportunity to wirelessly deliver accurate lens information in real-time, from action to engine. Currently the LDT-V2 sits as the only system on the market capable of recording and streaming lens data simultaneously.

“The Lens Data Translator (LDT) allowed us to stream data directly from the smart lenses to Unreal Engine, making possible a real-time interaction with a simple and straightforward pipeline,” said Albert Vidal, Virtual Production Technical Director at Orca Studios. “DCS’ support team has been fantastic, and has worked closely with us to understand and accommodate our needs in Virtual Production.”

Ideal solution for Virtual Production

“The release of LDT-V2 gives camera operators the freedom to work without limitations whilst ensuring VFX teams get the data they need in the virtual production,” said Gary Keller, Operations Manager at DCS. “After the immense success of the LDT-V1 used by virtual production studios, we wanted to go further by adding wireless capability that easily integrates into a wide range of workflows. We’re thrilled to release the LDT-V2 for the virtual production community, it’s a direct result of our commitment to delivering value to our clients.”

Attendees at this year’s BCS Expo can get a closer look at the LDT-V2 and DCS’ virtual production workflow at the DCS booth (booth F5 in Battersea Evolution in London) from 24th to 25th February 2023.

Creating the conditions for a powerful workflow, the LDT-V2 is the ideal solution for Virtual Productions. Here are some of its features:

Track positional lens data : Capture Focus, Iris and Zoom data throughout a shot to easily match physical and virtual cameras seamlessly.

: Capture Focus, Iris and Zoom data throughout a shot to easily match physical and virtual cameras seamlessly. Wide software support : Stream data directly into industry leading virtual production software using DCS’ own Unreal Engine live link plugin, Disguise, Stage Precision or Aximmetry.

: Stream data directly into industry leading virtual production software using DCS’ own Unreal Engine live link plugin, Disguise, Stage Precision or Aximmetry. Lightweight and compact : At just 380 grams, and boasting compact dimensions of L120 x D74 x H30mm, the LDT-V2 provides accurate lens data while taking just a fraction of the valuable space in your camera set-up, and robust proprietary wireless data transmission eliminates the need for cables from camera to computer.

: At just 380 grams, and boasting compact dimensions of L120 x D74 x H30mm, the LDT-V2 provides accurate lens data while taking just a fraction of the valuable space in your camera set-up, and robust proprietary wireless data transmission eliminates the need for cables from camera to computer. Versatile data transfer : Stream encoded data wirelessly to the LDT-RX1 receiver at 2200-2500 MHz, below Wi-Fi frequencies to cut through the noise on set, or through a wired connection directly to a media player. Record the data by injecting into camera raw files or as a sidecar file on the device itself.

: Stream encoded data wirelessly to the LDT-RX1 receiver at 2200-2500 MHz, below Wi-Fi frequencies to cut through the noise on set, or through a wired connection directly to a media player. Record the data by injecting into camera raw files or as a sidecar file on the device itself. Camera and lens Agnostic: Regardless of camera or lens, the LDT-V2 is filled with versatile features and options that work with existing workflow and equipment. Meaning, whatever set-up is being used, the LDT-V2 will be able to stream and record lens data from any lens.

Additional details of features can be found in the LDT V2 user manual. In-person demonstrations in London will be available at BSC Expo 2023 on booth F5, schedule a demo at BSC Expo here.

The LDT-V2 real-time lens data streamer is available now for £8,000 / $10,000, directly from DCS.film with worldwide shipping.