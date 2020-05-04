Do you know how to reset your monitor’s settings back to its default factory settings or how to find the reasons why a monitor is not turning on? The new FREE guide from TRU-Vu offers answers to those and other questions.

If you’re working from home, away from IT support and need to troubleshoot your monitor, the guide published by TRU-Vu may be a handy document to download and keep on your computer’s desktop. Although some of the solutions refer to TRU-Vu’s own monitors, a series of the suggestions apply to many monitors, and can help you to find things as the best way to clean your monitor screen or why a monitor keeps entering sleep mode when it is turned on.

The guide, a .pdf document under the title LCD Monitor Troubleshooting Guide, is designed to help users of TRU-Vu LCD monitors fix the most common problems.TRU-Vu Monitors is a leading supplier of LCD displays providing a wide range of customizable, industrial-grade LCD monitors. This includes high brightness Sunlight Readable displays, daylight viewable monitors, touch screen, medical-grade displays, open frame, rack mount, panel mount, waterproof, and standard monitors in sizes from 7” to 65”.

LCD Monitor Troubleshooting Guide: get your FREE copy

Although TRU-Vu specializes in industrial monitors and not the type of monitor you probably have on your Work From Home office, many of the suggestions apply also to common monitors, so just download the LCD Monitor Troubleshooting Guide and read it, as the solution to your problem or the answer to a question may be there.

If you’ve ever been frustrated with your monitor or touch screen not functioning exactly the way it should, this guide may help you. As TRU-Vu suggests, “as aggravating as that may be, most issues can often be corrected with a minor tweak or adjustment.” That’s exactly what the guide offers, with tips that make it the ideal tool to get your monitor or touch screen back up and running ASAP. Some of the topics covered include:

How to clean your LCD display

Locked OSD buttons

Touch screen registering

Reset factory settings

Brightness settings

Fix black screens

Speaker adjustments, and more

Sleep mode issues

Based upon our many years of tech support experience, says the company, “this Guide addresses the most frequently asked questions that can be resolved quickly and easily. This can often eliminate the time, effort and expense of returning your display to the factory for diagnosis.”

Follow the link to download your FREE copy of the LCD Monitor Troubleshooting Guide.